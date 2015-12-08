* Anglo American falls to record low
* Miners hit by more concerns over China data
* Supermarket stocks recover
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Dec 8 A fall in major mining stocks such
as Anglo American weighed down on Britain's top share
index on Tuesday, which looked set for a fourth consecutive day
of losses.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down by 0.2 percent
at 6,208.15 points in early session trading, with the FTSE 350
Mining index dropping 4.3 percent.
British mining stocks have fallen around 50 percent so far
in 2015, due to concerns about a slowdown in China, the world's
biggest consumer of metals.
Data on Tuesday showed that China's imports fell for the
13th consecutive month with an 8.7 percent decline in November
compared to a year earlier, exacerbating concerns about the
broader economic outlook for the Asian giant.
Anglo American shares also slumped to a record low after the
company suspended dividends for the second half of this year.
"The miners will probably continue to weaken while the
Chinese economic outlook remains a concern," said Beaufort
Securities sales trader Basil Petrides.
Packaging and paper company Mondi also fell 5.3
percent, which traders attributed to a downgrade on the stock
from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
After sharp falls this year due to loss of market share to
discount rivals Aldi and Lidl, supermarket stocks such as
Sainsbury and Tesco rose.
Dealers attributed the gains to investors buying the
beaten-down stocks before the traditionally busy Christmas
shopping period.
Analysts at Bernstein wrote in a research note that
Sainsbury and Tesco had managed to protect some of their prices,
which also gave a lift to those stocks.
The FTSE 100 hit a record high of 7,122.74 points in April
but has since lost ground, due to concerns over China and the
impact of a possible U.S interest rate rise in December.
The index is currently down 6 percent so far in 2015.
(Editing by Estelle Shirbon)