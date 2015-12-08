* FTSE 100 down 1.4 pct at close
* Anglo American falls to record low
* Miners hit by more concerns over China data
* Oil stocks resilient, track Brent crude gains
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Kit Rees
LONDON, Dec 8 A slump in Anglo American
shares hit UK-listed miners on Tuesday, dragging Britain's main
share index to a fourth consecutive day of losses.
Anglo American shares fell 12.3 percent to a record low
after the company suspended dividends for the second half of
this year.
This was the stock's biggest drop since February 2009, and
trading was 2.5 percent of its 90-day average.
British mining stocks have fallen around 50 percent so far
in 2015, due to a slowdown in China, the world's biggest
consumer of metals.
Data on Tuesday showed that China's imports fell for the
13th consecutive month with an 8.7 percent decline in November
compared to a year earlier, adding to uncertainty about the
broader economic outlook for the country.
"The miners will probably continue to weaken while the
Chinese economic outlook remains a concern," Beaufort Securities
sales trader Basil Petrides said.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down by 1.4 percent
at 6,135.22 points at its close, with the FTSE 350 Mining index
losing over 7 percent, its biggest one-day fall
since the end of September.
Packaging and paper company Mondi also fell 7.6
percent, which traders attributed to a downgrade on the stock
from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Oil stocks outperformed the market, with BP closing
in positive territory, gaining 0.1 percent, and Royal Dutch
Shell down only 0.1 percent, tracking gains in Brent
Crude which rebounded with U.S. crude.
Supermarket group Sainsbury closed 1.2 percent
higher, which traders attributed to positive broker notes on the
food retailers along with short-covering on the beaten-up
sector, which has been hit by a price war with German
discounters Aldi and Lidl.
Analysts at Bernstein wrote in a research note that
Sainsbury and Tesco had managed to protect some of
their prices, which gave a lift to those stocks, although Tesco
reversed its gains to close 0.3 percent lower.
The FTSE 100 hit a record high of 7,122.74 points in April
but has since lost ground, due to concerns over China and the
impact of a possible U.S interest rate rise in December.
The index is currently down more than 6 percent so far in
2015.
(Editing by Estelle Shirbon and Jane Merriman)