* FTSE 100 down 0.3 pct

* Sports Direct drops on disappointing profits

* Whitbread retreats

* Glencore surges after debt reduction, miners follow higher

By Kit Rees

LONDON Dec 10 UK shares dipped into negative territory for the fourth session in a row on Thursday as a brutal sell-off in Sports Direct's shares and several broker downgrades sent Britain's top-share FTSE 100 index lower.

However, a strong rally in Glencore helped the mining sector to regain ground.

Athletic apparel retailer Sports Direct dropped more than 13 percent after earnings for the first half missed expectations, though it said it was confident of meeting its target for the year.

"(Sports Direct's) interims look light ... but the company has reiterated its FY guidance," analysts at Liberum said in a note.

"The statement refers to tough (comparables) with the Football World Cup last year and the challenge of poor summer weather."

Hotel and coffee shop-operator Whitbread retreated 0.9 percent after it reported a disappointing set of corporate results, missing expectations for the third quarter.

A series of broker downgrades also weighed on stocks, with South Africa-based life insurance company Old Mutual dropping more than 5 percent on a downgrade from RBC, while investment bank Morgan Stanley cut their rating on technology company Smiths Group, which fell 2.8 percent.

The FTSE 100 index was down 0.3 percent at 6,108.43 early in the trading session, slightly underperforming the broader European market.

Miner Glencore led the top-share index, soaring over 12 percent after increasing its net debt reduction target and deepending its capital spending cuts.

Other miners also rallied, with Anglo American, Rio Tinto, Antofagasta and Fresnillo all up between 1.7 percent and 3.2 percent.

Positive corporate results lifted TUI, the world's largest leisure tourism firm, to trade up 5.8 percent after saying that its bookings were up on last year as European demand for holidays continued despite increased security threats. It is on track to grow annual earnings by over 10 percent.

Britain's largest energy supplied Centrica, which owns British Gas, rose 4.1 percent after saying its full-year earnings outlook was in line with expectations and that it would spend less this year than forecast mainly due to a cut in upstream investments.

Later on Thursday, the Bank of England might seek to challenge the view in financial markets that it is still a very long way from raising interest rates, nearly seven years after it cut them to a record low. (Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Gareth Jones)