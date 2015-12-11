* FTSE 100 down 0.6 pct
* SA-exposed stocks slump
* Sports Direct continues slide
* WPP up after gaining advertising account
By Kit Rees
LONDON Dec 11 UK shares wobbled on Friday as
investors sold off shares in South African-facing stocks Old
Mutual and Mondi following a political
reshuffle in South Africa.
Stocks with South African exposure continued to fall on rand
weakness. The currency hit an all-time low on Thursday after
President Jacob Zuma removed Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister.
Anglo-African financial services company Old Mutual fell for
the second session in row, dropping over 8 percent, while
small-cap asset manager Investec fell 6 percent.
Mondi, a packaging and paper company that has a South
African division, also dipped 3.3 percent.
"With the low volume being traded generally, I think it's
exacerbating the moves that we're seeing in any sector, so any
news that would normally be absorbed fairly well ... is having a
much more magnified impact on the markets at the moment," said
Manoj Ladwa, head of trading at TJM Partners.
The UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.6
percent at 6,051.15 points early in the session, slightly
outperforming the broader European market.
Sportswear retailer Sports Direct extended its
losses from the previous session, falling 3 percent after
Goldman Sachs cut its price target on the stock. The share fell
11 percent on Thursday following a disappointing set of
first-half results.
Miner Anglo American was also hit by a target price
cut from Goldman Sachs, down 1.4 percent and set for its ninth
consecutive session of losses following a decision to suspend
dividends and restructure its business.
Fellow miner BHP Billiton retreated 1.4 percent.
Communications company WPP advanced 0.9 percent
after winning cosmetics group L'Oreal's advertising account in
the United States from France's Publicis.
(Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Kevin Liffey)