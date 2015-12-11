* FTSE 100 down 0.6 pct

* SA-exposed stocks slump

* Sports Direct continues slide

* WPP up after gaining advertising account

By Kit Rees

LONDON Dec 11 UK shares wobbled on Friday as investors sold off shares in South African-facing stocks Old Mutual and Mondi following a political reshuffle in South Africa.

Stocks with South African exposure continued to fall on rand weakness. The currency hit an all-time low on Thursday after President Jacob Zuma removed Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister.

Anglo-African financial services company Old Mutual fell for the second session in row, dropping over 8 percent, while small-cap asset manager Investec fell 6 percent.

Mondi, a packaging and paper company that has a South African division, also dipped 3.3 percent.

"With the low volume being traded generally, I think it's exacerbating the moves that we're seeing in any sector, so any news that would normally be absorbed fairly well ... is having a much more magnified impact on the markets at the moment," said Manoj Ladwa, head of trading at TJM Partners.

The UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.6 percent at 6,051.15 points early in the session, slightly outperforming the broader European market.

Sportswear retailer Sports Direct extended its losses from the previous session, falling 3 percent after Goldman Sachs cut its price target on the stock. The share fell 11 percent on Thursday following a disappointing set of first-half results.

Miner Anglo American was also hit by a target price cut from Goldman Sachs, down 1.4 percent and set for its ninth consecutive session of losses following a decision to suspend dividends and restructure its business.

Fellow miner BHP Billiton retreated 1.4 percent.

Communications company WPP advanced 0.9 percent after winning cosmetics group L'Oreal's advertising account in the United States from France's Publicis. (Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Kevin Liffey)