* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index down 1.8 pct
* South Africa-exposed stocks slump
* Commodity stocks fall again
By Kit Rees and Atul Prakash
LONDON Dec 11 Britain's top equity index fell to
a 10-week low on Friday, with investors dumping shares in
companies focussed on South Africa following a reshuffle in the
country's government.
Commodities shares also came under pressure on concern about
the pace of economic recovery in China and a weakness in Chinese
yuan, which could hit companies exporting to China.
The Anglo African financial-services company Old Mutual
slumped 11 percent after dropping sharply in the
previous session, when the rand hit a record low after President
Jacob Zuma removed Nhlanhla Nene as finance
minister.
"Old Mutual was punished again for its links to South
Africa," said Jasper Lawler, an analyst at CMC Markets. "The
worry ... is that new finance minister David van Rooyen may have
been put in to ramp up spending for political purposes against
the best interests of the economy."
Mondi, a packaging and paper company that has a
South African division, slipped 3.3 percent. The small-cap asset
manager Investec fell 11 percent.
The FTSE 100 index was down 1.8 percent at 5,975.83
points by 1540 GMT after earlier falling to 5,949.84, the lowest
level since late September.
The UK mining index and the oil and gas index
both plunged more than 3 percent as concern
persisted that economic recovery was faltering in China, the
world's top metals consumer.
A sharp decline in the yuan also took a toll, since a weaker
Chinese currency hurts export-oriented companies such as
automakers, miners and luxury goods. Shares in luxury-goods
company Burberry Group fell 2.6 percent.
Shares in BHP Billiton, BG Group, Royal Dutch
Shell, Glencore and Rio Tinto fell 3.3
to 6.4 percent.
Miner Anglo American was also hit by a target price
cut from Goldman Sachs. It fell 6.3 percent, putting it on track
for its ninth straight session of losses after announcing it
would suspend dividends and restructure its business.
Sportswear retailer Sports Direct extended its
losses from the previous session, falling 1.2 percent after
Goldman Sachs cut its target price on the stock. The share fell
11 percent on Thursday following a disappointing set of
first-half results.
(Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Larry King)