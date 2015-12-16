* FTSE 100 up 1.2 pct
* Dixons rises after profit increase
* Pearson up on broker upgrade
* Rolls-Royce boosted by streamlining efforts
* Commodities find favour ahead of U.S. Fed rate decision
(Adds closing prices)
By Kit Rees
LONDON Dec 16 British shares advanced on
Wednesday for the second session in a row, boosted by rises in
Dixons Carphone and Pearson, with investors hoping that an
expected rise in U.S. interest rates later would calm volatile
markets.
The gains were broad-based, with Dixons Carphone,
Britain's largest electricals and mobile phone retailer, among
the top risers, up 1.8 percent after reporting a
forecast-beating 23 percent rise in first half profit.
The company, which trades as Currys, PC World and Carphone
Warehouse in the UK and Ireland, had a strong performance in its
home market which helped it outperform rivals.
"Dixons Carphone is emerging as a clear beneficiary as the
'Internet of things' becomes the new order, and the shares have
comfortably outperformed the market of late," Keith Bowman,
equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, wrote in a note.
Education publishing company Pearson gained 5.2
percent after BNP Paribas upgraded it to "outperform" from
"neutral", citing hopes new management would refocus the asset
mix and allocate capital towards acquisitions and buybacks.
Investors were also cheered by engineering company
Rolls-Royce's plans to cut a layer of senior management
in order to turn the business around, sending its shares up 4.9
percent. The company has issued four profit warnings in just
over a year.
The UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 43.40
points, or 0.7 percent at 6,061.19 points by the close,
outperforming the broader European market.
The index was supported by weakness in the pound, as
sterling hit an eight-day low against the dollar after data
showed UK earnings grew at the slowest pace since the start of
the year.
After the European market close, the Federal Reserve is
widely expected to raise U.S. interest rates for the first time
in nearly a decade.
"The overriding expectation is for a 25 basis point hike
(which is more or less priced in already) while the real
market-moving aspect will undoubtedly be the Fed's language for
its indications as to the future pace of tightening," analysts
Mike van Dulken and Augustin Eden at Accendo Markets wrote in a
note.
The prospect of a small hike that could bring some stability
to markets helped support commodity-related stocks, with miners
BHP Billiton, Antofagasta and Anglo American
up between 1 percent and 3 percent.
Shares in BP and Royal Dutch Shell cut gains
as Brent crude fell again. BP ended up 0.7 percent, while Shell
dipped by 0.1 percent.
British supermarkets found themselves towards the bottom of
the index following a rally on the back of industry data in the
previous session.
"This is a critical time for the retailers ... are they
going to get the footfall, how much are the discounters going to
bend their sales?" said Danny Cox, chartered financial planner
at Hargreaves Lansdown.
Grocer Tesco was down 0.8 percent, followed by
Marks & Spencer and Sainsbury which fell 0.5
percent and 0.4 percent respectively.
(Editing by Jon Boyle)