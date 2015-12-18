* Blue-chip FTSE 100 down 0.6 pct
* European markets down post U.S. Fed rate hike
* ARM falls on iPhone shipment concerns
* Miners track gains in metals prices
(Adds detail, updates prices)
By Kit Rees and Atul Prakash
LONDON, Dec 18 Britain's top equity index dipped
on Friday, with investors showing renewed caution in the wake of
the euphoria that followed the U.S. Fed's interest rate hike,
but the index was still poised for its biggest weekly gain in a
month.
Equity markets around the world retreated after Thursday's
gains, as investors focused again on the underlying weaknesses
in the global economy. Most British shares followed suit with
the notable exception of the commodity sector, as prices of
major industrial metals and oil rose.
"With the FTSE being slightly more weighted in the
commodities and energy side of the equation, we were less
negative than anyone else ... but I think U.S. negativity is
undoubtedly the catalyst for the mild reaction we're seeing here
in the UK," Alastair McCaig, market analyst at IG, said.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.6 percent at
6,063.44 points by 1527 GMT, after gaining 0.7 percent in the
previous session.
The losses on the FTSE 100 were broad-based, and among the
top fallers was microprocessor designer ARM Holdings,
down 2 percent in a week marred by profit and outlook warnings
from chip designers such as Imagination Tech and Dialog
Semiconductor.
Analysts also cited concerns surrounding potential weakness
in shipment volumes of Apple's iPhones next year. ARM
Holdings' technology powers Apple's iPhone.
It was joined by British grocer Mark and Spencer,
which retreated 1.7 percent on a target price cut from Exane BNP
Paribas.
A triple expiration of futures, index and stocks options
also contributed to the dip on the index.
In positive territory, miner Anglo American was up
nearly 6 percent, among the top gainers in the index, while BHP
Billiton, Rio Tinto, Glencore and
Antofagasta were all up between 0.9 percent and 2
percent. They advanced after metals prices gained following a
fall in the U.S. currency, making dollar-priced metals cheaper
for holders of other currencies.
"Recent history would indicate that these large swings in
the share prices of commodity producers have been characteristic
of a downtrend and attempts to catch the falling knife has not
been without casualty," said Brenda Kelly, head analyst at
London Capital Group.
UBS analysts said that the mining sector's outlook remained
challenging, with valuations not compelling and free cashflow
remaining negative or struggling to cover dividends.
However, it saw value in some selective stocks. For 2016, it
preferred miners with low costs and strong balance sheets,
including Rio Tinto and Randgold Resources. Over
the next two to three years, it liked companies such as Glencore
, BHP Billiton and Fresnillo.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Mark Heinrich)