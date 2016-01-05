* FTSE 100 up 0.3 pct
* Royal Mail, Tesco gain on broker upgrades
* Miners recover some of their losses
* Next falls 5.2 pct on weak sales
By Kit Rees
Jan 5 LONDON British shares edged higher on
Tuesday after beginning the year in negative territory, with
Royal Mail and grocer Tesco both benefiting
from upgrades on their stock.
Royal Mail was the top riser on the blue-chip FTSE
100 index, up 2.5 percent after Cantor Fitzgerald
upgraded its rating on the stock, citing in-line earnings in
November and good progress on cost savings.
The FTSE 100 was up 0.3 percent at 6,111.09 points by 0939
GMT, having fallen more than 2 percent in the previous session,
its worst first trading day of the year since 2000.
The index outperformed the broader European market on
Tuesday.
Tesco was up 1.2 percent on the back of an upgrade
to "buy" from "hold" from Deutsche Bank.
Shares in rival supermarket operator Morrison, which
advanced 0.2 percent, were likewise supported by an upgrade from
Deutsche Bank, which increased its rating on the stock to "hold"
from "sell".
After a sell-off in the previous session following weak
Chinese manufacturing data, the UK FTSE 350 Mining index
recovered some of its losses to trade up 0.3
percent.
Metals prices rebounded after Chinese shares stabilised
following a highly volatile session on Monday.
Miners Glencore, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
all rose between 0.2 and 2.2 percent. Mid-cap natural
resources company Vedanta Resources gained 3.2 percent.
"The general feeling is that they might be approaching the
bottom of their current trend, but it's a brave investor who
tries to call (it at) this particular moment in time," Richard
Hunter, head of equities at Hargeaves Lansdown, said.
Among the retailers, however, Next dropped 5.2
percent after the company reported disappointing sales in the
run-up to Christmas, blaming poor stock availability, increased
online competition and unusually warm weather in November and
December for a slowdown that could hit the wider sector.
"Holders will be happy to receive another 60p special
dividend ... thanks to good cashflow, but sceptics might not
like a worse net debt position and what amounts to a challenging
environment in which to be a retailer," Mike van Dulken, head of
research at Accendo Markets, said in a note.
Fellow grocer Marks and Spencer, which is due to
report on Thursday, also declined, by 1.3 percent.
(Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Susan Fenton)