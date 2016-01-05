* FTSE 100 up 0.1 pct

* Miners recover some of their losses

* Next falls 5.2 pct on weak sales

* Home Retail surges after bid approach rejected (Recasts, adds quotes, details)

By Alistair Smout and Kit Rees

LONDON, Jan 5 British shares outperformed those elsewhere in Europe on Tuesday, buoyed by a rebound in mining stocks from sharp falls in the previous session after moves to stabilise Chinese markets helped copper higher.

However, strong early gains had largely dissipated by the middle of the session, with falls in retailers Next and Sainsbury's weighing on Britain's top share index.

The FTSE 100 was up 0.1 percent at 6,096.05 points by 1240 GMT, having fallen more than 2 percent in the previous session, its worst first trading day of the year since 2000.

The index outperformed the broader European market on Tuesday, with heavily weighted mining stocks back in favour.

Having led the index lower on Monday following disappointing data from China, they rallied along with the price of copper after China pumped in an estimated $20 billion to stabilise its equity and currency markets.

"We were buoyed by the fact that the Chinese government decided to pump all that money into the market to stabilise things ... although that feelgood factor is starting to wear off," Alastair McCaig, market analyst at IG, said.

The UK FTSE 350 Mining index was up 1.8 percent, having been up nearly 3 percent in early trade.

Among retailers, Next dropped 5 percent after the company reported disappointing sales in the run-up to Christmas, blaming poor stock availability, increased online competition and unusually warm weather in November and December for a slowdown that could hit the wider sector.

"Holders will be happy to receive another 60p special dividend ... thanks to good cashflow, but sceptics might not like a worse net debt position and what amounts to a challenging environment in which to be a retailer," Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets, said in a note.

Sainsbury's fell around 5 percent after the grocer said it had a bid for Argos- and Homebase-owner Home Retail rejected. It recovered to trade down 2.5 percent.

Home Retail surged 31 percent, with Sainsbury's adding it was considering its options and there was no certainty it would return with a formal offer.

Traders said the price reaction suggested an improved offer from Sainsbury's was plausible. (Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Susan Fenton and Mark Potter)