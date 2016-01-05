* FTSE 100 up 0.1 pct
* Miners recover some of their losses
* Next falls 5.2 pct on weak sales
* Home Retail surges after bid approach rejected
By Alistair Smout and Kit Rees
LONDON, Jan 5 British shares outperformed those
elsewhere in Europe on Tuesday, buoyed by a rebound in mining
stocks from sharp falls in the previous session after moves to
stabilise Chinese markets helped copper higher.
However, strong early gains had largely dissipated by the
middle of the session, with falls in retailers Next and
Sainsbury's weighing on Britain's top share index.
The FTSE 100 was up 0.1 percent at 6,096.05 points
by 1240 GMT, having fallen more than 2 percent in the previous
session, its worst first trading day of the year since 2000.
The index outperformed the broader European market on
Tuesday, with heavily weighted mining stocks back in favour.
Having led the index lower on Monday following disappointing
data from China, they rallied along with the price of copper
after China pumped in an estimated $20 billion to stabilise its
equity and currency markets.
"We were buoyed by the fact that the Chinese government
decided to pump all that money into the market to stabilise
things ... although that feelgood factor is starting to wear
off," Alastair McCaig, market analyst at IG, said.
The UK FTSE 350 Mining index was up 1.8
percent, having been up nearly 3 percent in early trade.
Among retailers, Next dropped 5 percent after the company
reported disappointing sales in the run-up to Christmas, blaming
poor stock availability, increased online competition and
unusually warm weather in November and December for a slowdown
that could hit the wider sector.
"Holders will be happy to receive another 60p special
dividend ... thanks to good cashflow, but sceptics might not
like a worse net debt position and what amounts to a challenging
environment in which to be a retailer," Mike van Dulken, head of
research at Accendo Markets, said in a note.
Sainsbury's fell around 5 percent after the grocer said it
had a bid for Argos- and Homebase-owner Home Retail
rejected. It recovered to trade down 2.5 percent.
Home Retail surged 31 percent, with Sainsbury's adding it
was considering its options and there was no certainty it would
return with a formal offer.
Traders said the price reaction suggested an improved offer
from Sainsbury's was plausible.
(Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Susan Fenton and Mark
Potter)