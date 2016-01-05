* FTSE 100 up 0.7 pct

* Miners recover some of their losses

* Next falls 5.2 pct on weak sales

* Home Retail surges after bid approach rejected (Adds detail, quote)

By Alistair Smout and Kit Rees

LONDON, Jan 5 British shares outperformed those elsewhere in Europe on Tuesday, buoyed by a rebound in mining stocks from sharp falls in the previous session after moves to stabilise Chinese markets helped copper higher.

The FTSE 100 was up 0.7 percent at 6,136.36 points by 1503 GMT in a choppy session, where volumes remained low following a long weekend. Only around half the 90-day average volume had been traded.

The index recovered after it fell more than 2 percent in the previous session, its worst first trading day of the year since 2000.

The index outperformed the broader European market on Tuesday, with heavily weighted mining stocks back in favour.

Having led the index lower on Monday following disappointing data from China, they rallied along with the price of copper after China pumped in an estimated $20 billion to stabilise its equity and currency markets.

The UK FTSE 350 Mining index was up 2.5 percent.

Among retailers, Next dropped 5 percent after the company reported disappointing sales in the run-up to Christmas, blaming poor stock availability, increased online competition and unusually warm weather in November and December for a slowdown that could hit the wider sector.

"Holders will be happy to receive another 60p special dividend ... thanks to good cashflow, but sceptics might not like a worse net debt position and what amounts to a challenging environment in which to be a retailer," Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets, said in a note.

Sainsbury's fell 3.7 percent after the grocer said it had a bid for Argos- and Homebase-owner Home Retail rejected.

Home Retail surged 37.6 percent, with Sainsbury's adding it was considering its options and there was no certainty it would return with a formal offer.

Traders said the price reaction suggested an improved offer from Sainsbury's was plausible.

"Home Retail has always been a favourite for a takeout target, given the poor performance of late in the sector and synergies that will allow significant shareholder value to be extracted," said Atif Latif, director of trading at Guardian Stockbrokers.

"The current price of (Home Retail) does not reflect close to fair value and we see this as a plausible deal ... if Sainsbury walk away, another suitor would enter the frame." (Editing by Richard Balmforth)