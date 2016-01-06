(Updates with closing prices)
* FTSE 100 closes down 1 pct
* Mining sector falls as China worries mount
* ARM down on report of Apple iPhone production cut
* North Korea worries also weigh, BAE rises
By Kit Rees
LONDON, Jan 6 Britain's stock market fell on
Wednesday as shares in commodity-related companies were hit by
new worries over China, the world's largest consumer of metals,
while North Korea's nuclear test added to investors'
nervousness.
The People's Bank of China set a weaker midpoint for the
yuan, and a private survey showed that activity in China's
services sector expanded at its slowest rate for 17 months in
December.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 1 percent
at 6,073.38 points, leaving the FTSE some 15 percent below a
record high reached last April.
The FTSE 350 Mining Index declined 3.7 percent,
with Anglo American, BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto
and Glencore all falling sharply.
"We are in a new world - China's not growing (in) double
digits, demand for raw materials has fallen through the floor
and it's both a supply and demand side problem," Accendo Markets
head of research, Mike van Dulken, said.
Energy shares such as BP and Royal Dutch Shell
also fell as the price of oil dropped to an 11-year low
on concerns over growing supply and rising stock levels.
Chipmaker ARM retreated 3 percent after Nikkei
reported that Apple is expected to cut production of
its iPhone 6S and 6S plus models by about 30 percent in the
January to March quarter.
Nervousness among investors also rose after North Korea said
it had successfully tested a miniaturised hydrogen nuclear
device on Wednesday, stoking geopolitical tensions.
"The events in North Korea have only added to further
downward pressure, with the words 'nuclear explosion' and
markets never mixing too well together," GKFX chief market
analyst, James Hughes, said.
However, those concerns lifted shares in some defence
companies, including BAE Systems, which was the
best-performing FTSE 100 stock. BAE, which rose 3.8 percent, got
a further boost after RBC analysts tipped the stock.
Royal Mail was also a standout gainer, climbing 1.3
percent after Barclays upgraded its price target.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Louise
Ireland)