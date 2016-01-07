* Blue-chip FTSE 100 falls 2.8 percent
* UK commodities indexes hit 11-yr lows
* Poundland shares slump after update
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 7 UK mining and energy shares
tumbled to their lowest level in more than 11 years on Thursday,
as industrial metal and crude oil prices slumped on concerns
that major consumer China's economy is even weaker than has been
thought.
China, a big commodities buyer, let the yuan fall faster on
Thursday, sending regional currencies and stocks tumbling. The
offshore yuan hit a record low and local stock markets
were suspended less than half an hour after opening, the second
emergency suspension this week.
"Similar to last August-September, doing the most damage is
not the fact that the Chinese economy is continuing to struggle
to turn things around ... but rather the uncertainty going
forward in regards to how much will they devalue the yuan," said
Markus Huber, a trader at City of London Markets.
"Overall sentiment is negative with plenty of room to the
downside remaining," he said.
The FTSE 350 Mining and Oil and Gas
indexes were down more than 4 percent after hitting
their lowest in more than 11 years, tracking a fall of 1.1 to
3.5 percent in prices of commodities such as copper, aluminium
and crude oil.
Shares in Anglo American, Glencore, BHP
Billiton, BG Group and Royal Dutch Shell
fell 4.7 to 8.8 percent.
The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index of Britain's
blue-chip companies hit a three-week low and was down 2.8
percent by 0935 GMT.
Poundland slumped nearly 10 percent after the
British discount retailer said fewer shoppers on the high street
this Christmas hit its sales growth and would result in profits
coming towards the lower end of forecasts.
Other retailers were also down in line with a broad market
sell-off, with Next falling 1 percent, Morrisons
down 1.5 percent and Tesco slipping 2.9 percent.
However, Marks & Spencer rose 1.1 percent, after
initially dropping following the company's announcement on the
departure of its chief executive and some weak-looking figures.
Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown,
pointed to some underlying positive features on M&S.
"Online sales continue to grow strongly, albeit against a
weak comparative, whilst from an investment perspective the cash
generative nature of the business has allowed a supportive share
buyback programme and a dividend yield of 3.9 percent, which is
attractive in the current interest rate environment," he said.
"In addition, there are some signs of life within parts of
the international business, whilst the new CEO's GM background
is surely a statement of intent in trying to revitalise that
ailing part of the empire," Hunter added.
