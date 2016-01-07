* Blue-chip FTSE 100 falls 2 percent
* Commodities indexes hit 11-year lows
* Emerging market-exposed stocks also hit
* Relief after China circuit-breaker suspended
(Adds details, quotes)
By Alistair Smout and Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 7 More than 30 billion pounds were
wiped off British blue chips on Thursday after China allowed its
currency to weaken faster than before, rocking global markets
and sending commodity shares to their lowest levels for about a
decade.
However, the index ended off of its lows after China
suspended a circuit-breaker on its stock market that traders
said was causing - rather than preventing - volatility.
The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 hit a three-week low
and closed down 119.30 points, or 2 percent at 5,954.08 to wipe
33 billion pounds off the index's market capitalisation.
UK mining and energy shares hit their lowest level in more
than 11 years, with metal and crude oil prices knocked by
concerns that major consumer China's economy is even weaker than
anticipated.
China allowing a big fall in the yuan sent regional
currencies and stocks tumbling. The offshore yuan hit a
record low and local stock markets were suspended less than half
an hour after opening, the second emergency suspension this
week.
The FTSE 100 has seen a near 5-percent fall so far this
week, which would be its biggest weekly drop since last August,
when China weakened its currency and sent markets into a similar
tailspin.
"Similar to last August-September, doing the most damage is
not the fact that the Chinese economy is continuing to struggle
to turn things around ... but rather the uncertainty going
forward in regards to how much will they devalue the yuan," City
of London Markets trader, Markus Huber, said.
The FTSE 350 Mining and Oil and Gas
indexes fell 4.7 percent and 2.3 percent
respectively.
Shares in Anglo American, Glencore and BHP
Billiton fell 5-11 percent, while emerging
market-exposed Aberdeen Asset Management dropped 7.8
percent.
However, oil majors BP Group and Royal Dutch Shell
ended the session off their lows as oil prices
steadied.
The market was also supported by China's decision to suspend
its circuit-breaker.
"The positive initial reaction in developed markets would
suggest the circuit breaker suspension in China could act to
calm Chinese markets rather than just spur even bigger daily
price declines," CMC Markets market analyst, Jasper Lawler, said
in a note.
Elsewhere, Poundland slumped nearly 10 percent
after the British discount retailer said there were fewer
shoppers over Christmas, meaning profits would come in towards
the lower end of forecasts.
"November's highly cautionary interim statement, followed by
an atrocious weather hit to High Street footfall during the
run-up to the crucial Christmas trading period, was bound to
result in a profit warning," Beaufort Securities analyst, Barry
Gibb, said in a note.
The falls had been overdone, he said, and Beaufort raised
its recommendation on the stock to "buy" from "sell".
(Editing by Louise Ireland)