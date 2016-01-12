* FTSE 100 up 0.6 pct
* Sainsbury outperforms over Christmas period
* Mid-caps Morrisons and Debenhams surge on results
* Housebuilders benefit from sector upgrades
* Miners, Sports Direct fall on downgrades
By Kit Rees
LONDON, Jan 12 UK shares advanced on Tuesday,
pulling back some of the previous session's losses as upbeat
industry data for Sainsbury's and encouraging results
for mid-cap grocer Morrisons boosted the supermarket
sector.
Sainsbury's shares rose 2.3 percent, defying industry data
showing that British retail spending over the festive period
recorded its weakest quarterly growth in more than a year.
Figures from market researcher Kantar Worldpanel showed that
Sainsbury's performed best out of the major players among the
grocers over the crucial Christmas trading period.
Shares in fellow grocer Tesco also received a leg
up, advancing over 5.1 percent.
The UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 index gained 0.6 percent
at 5,906.64 points by 0938 GMT, slightly underperforming the
broader European market.
There were positive industry figures among mid-cap retailers
too, with department store chain Debenhams surging over
14 percent after reporting a rise in sales in the Christmas
trading period, although some investors remained unexcited by
the company's results.
"Debenhams' trading update was reassuringly unremarkable.
With its busiest trading period behind it, the business remains
on track to deliver profits in line with expectations," David
Stoddart, analyst at Edison Investment Research, said.
Likewise, Britain's fourth-largest supermarket Morrisons
beat analysts' expectations after posting a rise in
like-for-like sales, ending three years of declines and sending
shares 10 percent higher.
"With better than expected results, Morrisons strategic
priorities are still to stabilise the business and return to
profitability ahead of sales growth. However, Morrison's still
face several challenges heading into 2016," Simon Johnstone,
researcher at Kantar Retail, said in a note, citing sectoral
woes including a price war due to the rise in popularity of
discount grocers.
Also among top risers on the FTSE 100 index were
housebuilders Berkeley Group, Barrat Developments
, Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey, all
gaining between 1.7 and 4 percent following a smattering of
sectoral upgrades from Jefferies after Taylor Wimpey reported an
increase in sales on Monday.
Jefferies said that it expected sector shares to outperform
the UK large-cap market in 2016 as supply was unlikely to catch
up with booming demand.
At the bottom of the blue-chip index, however, were British
miners as downgrades hit BHP Billiton, which fell 3
percent, pulling down its peers in a troubled sector. Glencore
, Antofagasta and Rio Tinto were all
down between 3.2 and 1.9 percent.
Sportswear retailer Sports Direct also suffered from
broker downgrades from Numis and Haitong Research, falling more
than 4 percent.
(Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Ed Osmond)