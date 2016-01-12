(Updates prices)
* FTSE 100 closes up 1 pct at 5,929.24 points
* FTSE 100 still 17 pct below last year's record high
* Tesco, Sainsbury, Debenhams among top performers
* Miners fall as copper prices remain under pressure
By Kit Rees
LONDON, Jan 12 Britain's top share index climbed
higher on Tuesday, recovering from some of the previous
session's losses as the retail sector rallied on the back of
solid results and upbeat industry data.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 1 percent at
5,929.24 points - still down 17 percent from a record high of
7,122.74 points reached last April, with stock markets around
the world having been impacted by a slowdown in China.
Retailers were among the best performers.
Monthly data from market researcher Kantar Worldpanel showed
that No.2 chain Sainsbury grew sales and market share
over Christmas, the only one of the top four in Britain to do
so.
And while Kantar Worldpanel continued to show market leader
Tesco losing share, the data nevertheless highlighted
an improvement from the previous month.
Tesco shares surged 6.7 percent, while Sainsbury rose 3.3
percent, with Marks & Spencer also advancing around 1
percent.
Rival supermarket chain Morrison, which is in the
FTSE 250 mid-cap index, also had an 8.7 percent in its
share price after its sales figures beat forecasts.
Department store chain Debenhams surged 15.9 percent
after posting higher sales over Christmas trading period, while
strong sales also lifted the shares of online fashion retailer
Boohoo.com.
"Debenhams' trading update was reassuringly unremarkable.
With its busiest trading period behind it, the business remains
on track to deliver profits in line with expectations," said
David Stoddart, analyst at Edison Investment Research.
However, mining stocks fell as copper prices stayed near
6-1/2 year lows due to the worries over a slowdown in China,
which is the world's biggest consumer of metals.
(Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Ed Osmond and Alison
Williams)