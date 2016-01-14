* FTSE 100 at lowest intraday level since late August
* Tesco rises after strong sales figures
* FTSE nearly 20 pct below last year's record high
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Jan 14 Britain's top share index fell to
its lowest level in almost five months on Thursday as new
weakness in the price of oil put pressure on world markets,
though Tesco rose after the supermarket chain posted
strong sales figures.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 2 percent at
5,841.60 points in early trading - its lowest intraday level
since late August 2015.
The FTSE 100 is down by about 6 percent since the start of
this year and down nearly 20 percent from last April's record
high of 7,122.74 points.
"This market is in contraction and I expect this contraction
to continue for the next six months," Beaufort Securities' sales
trader Basil Petrides said.
InterTrader's chief strategist Steve Ruffley was also
cautious, saying that the FTSE could fall to 5,500 points this
quarter.
Shares in oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell
lost ground, with the price of Brent crude falling to a
12-year low on Thursday as the prospect of more supplies from
Iran loomed, adding to the gloom over a world already awash with
supply and concerns about global economic growth.
Leisure company Merlin Entertainments fell 5.5
percent after a downgrade from JP Morgan, but Tesco managed to
climb higher despite the overall market weakness.
Tesco shares rose by about 4 percent after Britain's biggest
supermarket chain posted better than expected sales over the key
Christmas period. Tesco's solid numbers followed similarly
robust results from peers Sainsbury and Morrisons
.
"Tesco further underscores a good UK superstore festive
season," Shore Capital analyst Clive Black said.