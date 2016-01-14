* FTSE 100 hits lowest intraday level since late August
* Merlin, TUI and IHG hit by JP Morgan downgrades
* Tesco rises after strong sales figures
* FTSE nearly 20 pct below last year's record high
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Alistair Smout
LONDON, Jan 14 Britain's top share index fell to
its lowest level in almost five months on Thursday, hit by falls
in downgraded travel and leisure stocks, though an oil price
recovery and strength on Wall Street helped it end off its lows.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 42.74 points,
or 0.7 percent at 5,918.23 by the close, having hit its lowest
intraday level since late August 2015 in early trade.
The FTSE 100 is down by about 6 percent since the start of
this year and down nearly 20 percent from last April's record
high of 7,122.74 points.
"This market is in contraction and I expect this contraction
to continue for the next six months," Beaufort Securities' sales
trader Basil Petrides said.
InterTrader's chief strategist Steve Ruffley was also
cautious, saying the FTSE could fall to 5,500 points this
quarter.
Travel and leisure companies were the top fallers, with
Merlin Entertainments, TUI and
Intercontinental Hotel Group down 4.9-7.2 percent.
JP Morgan downgraded Merlin to "underperform" and TUI to
"neutral", while cutting its target price on Intercontinental,
saying that valuations were high against peers.
However, the market did recover in afternoon trade. Oil and
gas shares rose after early weakness to add 23 points to the
index, with Brent steadying after hitting 12 year lows earlier
in the session.
A rally in U.S. crude helped Wall Street higher, and saw
European indexes cut losses into the close.
Materials stocks also added 7.6 points to the index as the
battered mining sector rose from its lowest levels
since 2004. Volatile shares Anglo American and Glencore
rose 13.6 percent and 9.4 percent respectively.
Shares in Tesco rose by 6.1 percent after Britain's
biggest supermarket chain posted better than expected sales over
the key Christmas period.
Tesco's solid numbers followed similarly robust results from
peers Sainsbury and Morrisons, as established
grocers battle increased competition from discounters such as
Aldi and Lidl.
"While the results are encouraging, the road ahead remains
difficult," said Himanshu Pal, retail insights director for
Kantar Retail. "The UK grocery environment will continue to be
tough in the near future but it's heartening to see the top-four
grocers fighting back against the discounters."
