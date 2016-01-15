* FTSE 100 down 1.1 pct
* BHP Billiton to write down U.S. shale assets
* Oil majors fall as oil price plummets
* Experian gains on positive results
By Kit Rees
LONDON, Jan 15 Britain's FTSE 100 share index
was led lower on Friday by the mining sector on persistent fears
over falling Chinese demand and on fears that BHP Billiton
might cut its dividend after writing down its U.S. shale
assets by $7.2 billion.
BHP Billiton stock fell 5.8 percent and the writedown news
raised expectations that it will be forced to cut its dividend
for the first time in more than 25 years.
"In straitened times valuations tumble and then eventually
you have to bite the bullet and take a hit on your balance
sheet," City Index market analyst, Ken Odeluga, said.
Sector peer Anglo American was the biggest faller,
however, down 9.5 percent and reversing some of Thursday's gain.
Glencore, Antofagasta and Rio Tinto
were down between about 4 percent and 6 percent, with
the FTSE 350 Mining index the top sectoral
decliner, dropping 4.8 percent.
"(It's) the same toxic mix of indebtedness, being hit by
weakening demand for their main (product) and of course the fact
that many of them have not actually cut dividends," Odeluga
said.
The sector has been hit by economic weakness in China, the
largest consumer of metals, which has fired concerns over demand
for commodities. Disappointing Chinese loans data on Friday was
the latest set of figures to worry investors.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 1.1 percent to
5,851.43 points by 0952 GMT, slightly outperforming the broader
European market. The index is down about 6 percent this year.
Oil and gas stocks were also in negative territory, as the
market braced itself for more Iranian oil exportst with Western
sanctions expected to be lifted within days.
U.S. crude oil futures dipped below $30 per barrel, their
lowest since November 2003.
BP and Royal Dutch Shell were down 2 percent
and 0.8 percent respectively.
Bucking the trend, credit data company Experian
gained 1.1 percent after reporting a rise in third-quarter
revenue at unchanged exchange rates, helped by strong growth in
its North American and Latin American businesses.
Among mid-cap stocks, price comparison site Moneysupermarket
plunged nearly 9 percent after reporting a
bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter contraction in its insurance
unit.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)