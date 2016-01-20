(Adds details, quotes)
* FTSE 100 falls 20 percent since April peak
* Commodities-related indexes hit 12-year lows
* BHP Billiton sees no recovery in iron ore prices
By Kit Rees and Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 20 Britain's blue-chip equity index
entered "bear market" territory on Wednesday after falling more
than 20 percent from its record highs in April, with concerns
about a slowdown in China triggering a sharp decline in
commodities-related stocks.
The benchmark FTSE 100 index was down 3 percent at
5,700.05 points by the middle of the trading session after
dipping as far as 5,689.48, its lowest level in more than three
years.
"The FTSE is now in a bear market and should we close below
5,700, a psychological level in itself, we may well see the
5,620 level and even sub-5,600 in a very short time," said
Brenda Kelly, an analyst at London Capital Group.
"It's not a pretty sight with every single sector in the
red," she added.
Technical analysts define a "bear market" as one in which
the index falls more than 20 percent from its previous peak.
UK mining and energy indexes
slumped more than 4 percent to their lowest levels in about 12
years, with a sharp decline in oil and metals prices scaring
investors away from commodities stocks.
Shares in commodities-related companies such as BHP Billiton
, Anglo American, Glencore and Royal
Dutch Shell fell 6.3 percent to 7.8 percent.
"We do not see any lasting potential for these sectors to
outperform and believe any recovery might be short-lived," said
Christian Stocker, equity strategist at UniCredit.
"The trend of earnings estimates is declining strongly,
relative valuation versus the overall market is still very high
and a lasting trend reversal in commodity prices is not in
sight. We recommend remaining underweight on commodity stocks."
BHP Billiton came under further pressure after saying it
expected no recovery in iron ore or coal prices in the next few
years, with global markets suffering from oversupply and a
slowdown in China, the world's biggest metals consumer.
Among mid-caps, pub chain operator J D Wetherspoon
plunged 8 percent and was set for its biggest daily loss since
2010 after the company warned that 2016 profits would be at the
lower end of analysts' expectations.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Gareth
Jones)