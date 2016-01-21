* FTSE stays near lowest level since late 2012
* FTSE 100 down 20 pct from last April's record high
* Pearson surges after announcing cost-cutting plans
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Jan 21 Britain's top share index
lingered on Thursday at its lowest level in more than three
years, as leading financial stocks lost ground while oil prices
weakened further.
However, media and education publisher Pearson
outperformed the weaker market to surge nearly 10 percent after
investors welcomed its plans to cut costs.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was flat at 5,676.98
points in early session trading, but remained near its lowest
level since late 2012.
"I would not want to buy in here. Trying to call a bottom to
this market is a bit of a fool's errand," said Darren Sinden at
Admiral Markets.
The FTSE had slumped 3.5 percent on Wednesday, and is some
20 percent below a record high of 7,122.74 points reached last
April. The FTSE 100 is down nearly 10 percent since the start of
2016.
Concerns about a slowdown in China, which is the world's
second-biggest economy and a leading consumer of metals and
oils, have contributed to world stock markets having lost
ground.
U.S investment bank Citigroup cut its growth forecasts for
the world economy on Thursday, and said that risks of a global
recession were increasing.
Oil prices further succumbed to concerns of a supply
overhang on Thursday, while shares in British bank Lloyds
and insurer Prudential Plc were hit by price
target cuts from brokers.
"The FTSE is extremely bearish and if prices keep below
5,900 then a further decline towards 5,500 seems like a live
possibility," said FXTM research analyst Lukman Otunuga.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison Williams)