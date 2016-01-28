* FTSE 100 index down 1 pct at the close
* Ashtead down on read-across from United Rentals
* Travel stocks fall on stronger oil price
* Anglo American rises after production update
By Kit Rees and Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 28 Britain's top stock index
retreated after hitting a three-week high earlier in Thursday's
session, weighed down by Ashtead and travel stocks hit
by rising oil prices.
Equipment rentals company Ashtead was the top faller on the
blue-chip FTSE 100 index, down 7.8 percent after U.S.
peer United Rentals reported an underwhelming set of
fourth-quarter results.
"Even though Ashtead are listed over here, they are
predominantly a U.S.-exposed company," Manoj Ladwa, head of
trading at TJM Partners, said, adding that a slowdown in the
U.S. market wasn't helping the stock.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 1 percent at
5,931.78 points at its close after earlier rising over the
6,000.00 level, its highest since early January.
The benchmark index is still down around 5 percent following
a commodities-led sell off earlier this year.
Also among the fallers was energy supplier Centrica,
down 4.9 percent following a downgrade to "sell" by Societe
Generale.
Travel and leisure stocks, including cruise operator
Carnival and airlines IAG and easyJet
all fell between 3 and 6.4 percent, hit by a rallying oil price
as Brent Crude touched a three week high.
A Russian official said Saudi Arabia had proposed that
oil-producing countries cut output by up to 5 percent each,
which boosted the oil price and commodity-related stocks, with
the UK Oil and Gas index closing in positive
territory, up 1.9 percent .
Shares in mining companies BHP Billiton and
Antofagasta rose 1.4 percent and 2.3 percent
respectively, while Anglo American jumped more than 9
percent after the company said it produced more iron ore last
year.
Iron ore is one of the biggest earners for Anglo American,
which also produces coal, copper, platinum and diamonds.
The mood remained fragile after the U.S. Federal Reserve
said on Wednesday it was "closely monitoring" global economic
and financial developments, signaling it had accounted for a
stock market selloff but wasn't ready to abandon a plan to
tighten monetary policy this year.
Data showing that Britain's economy ended 2015 on a soft
note also didn't aid sentiment. The annual pace of growth slowed
to its weakest in nearly three years.
Among mid-cap travel stocks, British transport company
FirstGroup dropped more than 12 percent after it warned
its annual profit would come in lower than it expected, citing
wet weather and flooding in Britain and driver shortages in the
United States.
