* Blue-chip FTSE 100 down 1.2 percent
* Commodities stocks among top fallers
* Prudential falls on change in management
* BT gains on upbeat Q3 results
By Kit Rees and Atul Prakash
LONDON, Feb 1 Britain's top equity index
retreated from three-week highs on Monday, with commodity shares
falling sharply after a factory survey in China, a major
consumer of metals and oils in the world, disappointed
investors.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 1.2 percent at
6,009.16 points by 1449 GMT, after hitting a three-week high in
the previous session. The index is down more than 3 percent
since the beginning of 2016 on China-related concerns.
The latest survey showed activity in China's manufacturing
sector contracted at its fastest pace in almost three-and-a-half
years in January, missing expectations and marking the sixth
straight month of factory activity contraction.
"With a week heavy on both macro and corporate data, it's
all about PMI readings today and the manufacturing sector has
not exactly given much to cheer about," said Brenda Kelly,
analyst at London Capital Group.
"The FTSE started well but has run out of steam at 6,100 led
by the energy sector as oil ... once again flounders."
The UK oil and gas and mining
indexes fell 3 percent and 2.6 percent respectively after crude
oil prices slumped more than 4 percent and key industrial metals
prices fell around 1 percent
Shares in BP and Royal Dutch Shell fell 4.3
percent and 2.7 percent respectively, tracking weaker oil prices
and after Exane BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank cut their target
prices for the stocks.
Among miners, Rio Tinto, Glencore and Anglo
American fell 1.9 to 4.6 percent.
A sharp decline in metals prices in the past months mainly
on growing concerns about their demand in China, the world's top
consumer, has lowered the weight of mining stocks in Britain's
benchmark index.
In late 2010, 12 miners in the FTSE 100 had a weight of
about 15 percent, against only seven remaining miners that have
a weight of 3.6 percent now.
The FTSE 350 mining index is currently worth around 73
billion pounds ($104 billion), in terms of the combined market
capitalisation of the companies in the index, down from around
320 billion pounds when it hit the record high in May 2008.
Financial services group Prudential was also among
the top faller, with its shares dropping nearly 4 percent
following the retirement of its executive director Michael
McLintock. He will succeeded by Anne Richards later this year,
subject to regulatory approval.
In positive territory, communications services company BT
rose 1.6 percent after posting its best revenue growth
for seven years in the latest quarter, thanks to strong
performance in consumer broadband.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Keith
Weir)