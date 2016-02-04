* FTSE 100 up 1.3 pct

* Shell rises after results

* AstraZeneca falls on muted outlook for 2016

* Coca Cola down on EM exposure concerns (Adds quote and detail, updates prices)

By Kit Rees and Alistair Smout

LONDON, Feb 4 Britain's top share index rallied on Thursday, rebounding from the previous session's falls after a drop in the dollar boosted commodity prices and gave a lift to mining and oil shares.

Britain's FTSE 100 rose 1.3 percent to 5,910.11 by 1125 GMT, set to snap a three-day losing streak that had seen the index shed 4 percent.

The rally came as expectations for a rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve evaporated. That sent the dollar tumbling, making dollar-priced crude oil and metals cheaper for holders of other currencies.

The rally in oil prices came even after data showed the crude market remained oversupplied.

"A rebound in crude oil seems to be the main driver as commodity related stocks help ... indices hold in positive territory," said Manoj Ladwa, head of trading at TJM Partners.

"Despite another higher than expected inventory number yesterday, oil traders seem to be keen to buy as dollar weakness makes the price of oil attractive at current levels."

Crude also gained as Venezuela's oil minister, on a tour to lobby for steps to raise prices, appeared to be gaining support from more members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and outside producers for a meeting.

FTSE 350 Oil and Gas shares surged 5 percent. Adding the most points to the index was Royal Dutch Shell , up 6.5 percent and contributing around 14 points to the FTSE 100's rise.

Shell reported results in line with consensus predictions. While it reported its lowest annual income in at least 13 years, it follows a week where the likes of BP and Exxon Mobil reported earnings that disappointed analyst expectations.

"Pessimists might point to a collapse in Shell's fourth quarter profits by some 44 percent. However, optimists would point to the fact that BP saw profits collapse by 91 percent, so comparatively speaking, it's a pretty solid performance," said Alastair McCaig, market analyst at IG.

Mining shares rose 7 percent, the biggest gainers on the index, with Anglo American, BHP Billiton , Antofagasta, Glencore and Rio Tinto up 7.2-12.5 percent.

"It would appear that an increasing faction views the sector as having seen the worst, on its way back from oversold and on the right track in terms of painful measures to correct structural issues," Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets, said in a note.

The top faller on the UK blue-chip index was soft drink bottling company Coca Cola HBC, which slid 5 percent after Barclays downgraded its rating to "underweight" on concerns over its emerging market exposure.

AstraZeneca also dropped 4.5 percent after it warned that revenue and earnings would fall this year due to the arrival of cheap generic rivals to its cholesterol fighter Crestor.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Mark Heinrich)