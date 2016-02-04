* FTSE 100 up 0.6 pct
By Kit Rees and Alistair Smout
LONDON, Feb 4 Britain's top share index rallied
on Thursday, rebounding from the previous session's falls after
a drop in the dollar boosted commodity prices and gave a lift to
mining and oil shares.
Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.6 percent to 5,870.91 points by
1457 GMT, set to snap a three-day losing streak that had seen
the index shed 4 percent.
The rally came as expectations for a rate hike from the U.S.
Federal Reserve evaporated. That sent the dollar tumbling,
making dollar-priced crude oil and metals cheaper for holders of
other currencies.
The rally in oil prices came even after data showed the
crude market remained oversupplied.
Oil slipped below $35 a barrel, however, on oversupply
pressures and scepticism that Venezuela's effort to lobby crude
producers for output cuts would succeed.
FTSE 350 Oil and Gas shares surged 5.2 percent.
Adding the most points to the index was Royal Dutch Shell
, up 6 percent and contributing around 13
points to the FTSE 100's rise.
Shell reported results in line with consensus predictions.
While it reported its lowest annual income in at least 13 years,
it follows a week where the likes of BP and Exxon Mobil
reported earnings that disappointed analyst
expectations.
"Pessimists might point to a collapse in Shell's fourth
quarter profits by some 44 percent. However, optimists would
point to the fact that BP saw profits collapse by 91 percent, so
comparatively speaking, it's a pretty solid performance," said
Alastair McCaig, market analyst at IG.
The FTSE 350 Mining index jumped 9.1 percent,
set for its biggest daily gain since April 2009, with BHP
Billiton, Antofagasta, Glencore and
Rio Tinto up 8.8-12.2 percent.
Anglo American, up over 18 percent, was on track for
its biggest daily gain since November 2008.
"It would appear that an increasing faction views the sector
as having seen the worst, on its way back from oversold and on
the right track in terms of painful measures to correct
structural issues," Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo
Markets, said in a note.
The top faller on the UK blue-chip index was soft drink
bottling company Coca Cola HBC, which slid 6.6 percent
after Barclays downgraded its rating to "underweight" on
concerns over its emerging market exposure.
AstraZeneca also dropped 6.5 percent after it warned
that revenue and earnings would fall this year due to the
arrival of cheap generic rivals to its cholesterol fighter
Crestor.
