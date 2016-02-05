* Coming up: U.S. non-farm payrolls at 1330 GMT
* Anglo American, Glencore rise on weak dollar
* CMC Markets lists shares in London
(Recasts, adds detail and quote, updates prices)
By Kit Rees and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Feb 5 Britain's top share index gained
ground on Friday, led by mining shares trading higher on the
back of a weaker dollar.
Trading was choppy before a U.S. jobs report later in the
day. The report is expected to show U.S. employment growth
slowed in January, undercutting the case for a further rise in
U.S. interest rates in March.
Shares in British mining companies rose as the dollar
weakened before the U.S. jobs report, making dollar-denominated
commodities such as oil and metals more affordable for holders
of other currencies.
Anglo American rose almost 9 percent, adding to its
19.9 percent leap on Thursday. It was joined by fellow miner
Glencore, which rose 3.6 percent.
"It may just be a short-term bounce-back because, until we
see fundamental changes in demand and serious uplift in economic
growth forecasts and better data from China, I doubt this is
sustainable," said Ian Forrest, investment research analyst at
The Share Centre.
Also in the commodities space, gas producer BG Group,
which is set to become part of Shell later in February, advanced
1 percent after its earnings beat expectations, reporting a 22
percent fall in earnings in the fourth quarter.
Banks also rallied, with Standard Chartered, Royal
Bank of Scotland and HSBC Holdings up 0.7 to
4.1 percent, with investors citing the prospect of a delayed
interest rate hike for the UK being priced in to the market.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.2 percent at
5,907.32 points at 1134 GMT, in line with the broader European
market.
"The FTSE is looking steady, and appears to have found
support to move away from the lows of the previous month," said
Jonathan Roy at Charles Hanover Investments.
However, shares in financial spread-betting company CMC
Markets slipped below the company's flotation price
after it listed on the London stock market with a valuation of
691 million pounds ($1 billion).
The FTSE remains down by around 5 percent since the start of
2016 and nearly 20 percent below a record high reached in April
2015. A slowdown in China - the world's second biggest economy -
and weak oil prices has hit world stock markets.
"The violent swings in the oil markets, combined with
ongoing concerns about the global economy, have reinstated a
wave of risk aversion which continues to punish the FTSE 100,"
said FXTM research analyst Lukman Otunuga.
