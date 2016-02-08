* FTSE 100 down 2.1 pct
* Growth-sensitive stocks hit
* ARM falls on sector concerns
* Randgold rallies on results
(Recasts, adds details, quote)
By Alistair Smout and Kit Rees
LONDON, Feb 8 Britain's top share index fell on
Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, weighed down
by falls in banking stocks to multi-year lows, and weakness in
the tech sector.
Growth sensitive sectors weighed on the FTSE 100 as
concern over the state of the global economy mounted.
Financial stocks took more than 35 points off the FTSE 100,
with the consumer discretionary sector and energy shares
combining to take off nearly another 30 points.
Traders said concerns over bank margins in a negative
interest rate environment were hurting the bank sector after
central banks in Europe and Japan delivered dovish messages in
January. Worries over a possible British vote to leave the
European Union later this year were also weighing.
Emerging market exposed lender HSBC dropped to its
lowest level since 2009.
"The banks have continued to have a weak start to the year
on concerns (over) dividend cuts and weaker EM growth ... We
(also) see some concerns on the outlook for Brexit if it
occurs," said Atif Latif, director of trading at Guardian
Stockbrokers, noting that swings in oil prices also had a big
effect on the commodity-heavy FTSE.
After a steadier start, oil prices fell on Monday, with oil
and gas stocks hit as U.S. crude dipped below $30 a barrel.
The FTSE 100 index fell 123.32 points, or 2.1 percent to
5,724.74 points by 1440 GMT, slightly outperforming the European
market. The index has already lost around 6 percent this month,
and dropped to its lowest level since Jan. 21.
"This is a down-trending market so, for the time being, that
5900.00 level for the FTSE -- we seem to be leaving it behind us
now," said Brenda Kelly, head analyst at London Capital Group.
Chip maker ARM Holdings was down 5 percent, as Friday's big
fall in the U.S. tech sector on continued.
Several brokers reiterated their "neutral" ratings for ARM
ahead of its full-year earnings release on Wednesday.
Concerns regarding a slowdown in the U.S. tech sector after
Apple forecast its first revenue drop in 13 years at
the end of January have hit shares of ARM Holdings, whose
technology powers Apple's iPhone.
One of only seven gainers, precious metals miner Randgold
Resources rose 8.2 percent following a strong set of
full-year earnings.
The company said its full-year profit from mining fell by 11
percent, a better-than-expected result given the continued
decline in gold prices. The stock is up around 30 percent this
year as investors flocked to safe-haven investments
"RRS is one of the few companies to still generate earnings
growth, while its investment discipline has left it well placed
to withstand the current environment," analysts at Investec said
in a note.