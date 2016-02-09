* FTSE 100 remains near 3-year lows
* Exane cuts price target on top UK bank stocks
* FTSE 20 pct below last year's record high
* Sainsbury up after sales rise according to Kantar
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Feb 9 A fall in the shares of major
banks and mining stocks kept Britain's top share index near
three-year lows on Tuesday, as concerns lingered over the global
economy and the health of the financial sector.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which fell 2.7 percent
on Monday, recovered slightly to rise 0.3 percent but the index
remained close to its lowest level in around three years.
Shares in Sainsbury rose 1.8 percent after the
supermarket group posted higher sales, according to data from
Kantar Worldpanel.
However, a drop in heavyweight banking stocks such as
Barclays and HSBC curbed the FTSE's recovery.
Mining stocks also fell sharply, with Anglo American
down 4.7 percent after Anglo American's Kumba division
posted lower profits.
Signs of a global economic slowdown have hit world stock
markets since the start of 2016, and raised concerns about the
stability of the European banking system.
"There are worries about global growth, and fears of a
recession are starting to emerge. The banks are getting hit
hard," said Richard Griffiths, associate director at Berkeley
Futures.
Goldman Sachs analysts wrote that while there were no signs
of any strain in terms of euro or U.S. dollar funding in money
markets for European banks, market liquidity had nevertheless
reduced.
Exane BNP Paribas also cut its price targets on Barclays,
HSBC, Lloyds, Royal Bank of Scotland and
Standard Chartered, citing the pressures on the sector.
The FTSE 100 hit a record high of 7,122.74 points in April
2015 but has steadily lost ground since then. The index is down
20 percent from that record level and down nearly 10 percent
since the start of 2016.
(editing by Dominic Evans)