* FTSE 100 remains near 3-year lows, down 0.3 pct
* Exane cuts price target on top UK bank stocks
* FTSE 20 pct below last year's record high
* Miners also under pressure
(Adds company news and detail, updates prices)
By Kit Rees and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Feb 9 A fall in the shares of major
banks and mining stocks kept Britain's top share index near
three-year lows on Tuesday, as concerns lingered over the global
economy and the health of the financial sector.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, fell 0.3 percent to
5,671.35 points by 1151 GMT, remaining close to its lowest level
in around three years.
A drop in heavyweight banking stocks such as Barclays
and HSBC curbed the FTSE's recovery, with the
FTSE 350 Banks Index index down 1.1 percent,
hitting its lowest level since November 2011.
Mining stocks also fell sharply, with Anglo American
down 9.9 percent after Anglo American's Kumba division
posted lower profits, and Antofagasta falling 10
percent after Goldman Sachs cut its rating on the stock to
"sell".
Signs of a global economic slowdown have hit world stock
markets since the start of the year, and raised concerns about
the stability of the European banking system.
"There are worries about global growth, and fears of a
recession are starting to emerge. The banks are getting hit
hard," said Richard Griffiths, associate director at Berkeley
Futures.
Goldman Sachs analysts wrote that while there were no signs
of any strain in terms of euro or U.S. dollar funding in money
markets for European banks, market liquidity had nevertheless
reduced.
Exane BNP Paribas also cut its price targets on Barclays,
HSBC, Lloyds, Royal Bank of Scotland and
Standard Chartered, citing the pressures on the sector.
Among the top gainers, however, Legal & General was
up 2.5 percent after it clarified its exposure on its bond
portfolio as at Dec. 31, reassuring investors.
UK supermarkets were also in focus, with Tesco
gaining 2.4 percent after data from Kantar Worldpanel indicated
that the company's sales showed signs of improvement in the
early weeks of the year, as the supermarket had its best outcome
since September last year.
The data also showed that Sainsbury continued to
outperform its rivals in the same time period and posted higher
sales. Shares in the company advanced 0.6 percent.
Likewise shares in WPP, the world's largest
advertising company, rose 2.4 percent following a sell-off in
the previous session.
JPMorgan made a case for a higher valuation of the company,
saying that the current valuation did not reflect its resilient
earnings per share growth.
The FTSE 100 hit a record high of 7,122.74 points in April
2015 but has steadily lost ground since then. The index is down
20 percent from that record level and down nearly 10 percent
since the start of 2016.
(Editing by Keith Weir)