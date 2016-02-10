* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index gains 0.7 pct
* Gains cut after Yellen testimony
* Banks top leaderboard after recent slump
* Tesco shares extend advance following industry report
(Updates with closing prices)
By Atul Prakash and Alistair Smout
LONDON, Feb 10 Britain's top share index moved
higher on Wednesday, led by financial stocks as banks made up
some ground on bargain-hunting after three straight sessions of
losses.
However, gains were curtailed after Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen said that the Fed should be able to gradually
adjust monetary policy thanks to strength in the U.S. economy,
despite growing concerns over global growth.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 40.11 points, or
0.7 percent to 5,672.30 by the close. Concerns over growth had
seen the index fall more than 1 percent in the previous session,
and the benchmark index is down nearly 9 percent so far this
year.
The UK banking index rose 1.7 percent after
slumping more than 8 percent since Monday, as investors fretted
about the health of the sector and the global economy.
Press reports said Deutsche Bank and Credit
Suisse were taking measures to reassure the market
following recent falls.
The financial sector contributed nearly 26 points to the
market's rise.
"Financial stocks in general are finding some support after
the torrid start to the week, but this looks more like
opportunistic bargain hunters dipping a toe in the water rather
than a wholesale shift in sentiment," said Tony Cross, analyst
at Trustnet Direct.
Tesco rose 4.3 percent, bringing gains since the previous
session to around 6 percent after a report on Tuesday by
researcher Kantar Worldpanel said the company showed signs of
improvement.
Shares in Worldpay rose 5.8 percent after Goldman
Sachs raised its stance on the stock to "buy" from "neutral".
The FTSE 100 cut gains in volatile trade after a statement
and testimony from Yellen, who said that the Fed was not likely
to reverse course on rates, despite risks to the economic
outlook.
"Markets did initially dip when the prepared comments were
released and indicated no obviously dovish shift in policy,"
Jasper Lawler, market analyst at CMC Markets, said in a note.
"Ms Yellen said the committee is still expecting gradual
path of rate rises but emphasised that monetary policy is by no
means on a set path, it depends on incoming data."
Hikma Pharmaceuticals fell 2.5 percent, having been
down as much as 20 percent, after saying it would now pay $535
million less than an earlier offer to buy Boehringer Ingelheim's
U.S. generic drugs business after due diligence revealed revenue
would be lower than expected.
ARM Holdings fell 4.4 percent, the biggest faller,
after the British chip designer, whose technology powers
smartphones, reported results that included a 17 percent rise in
fourth-quarter profit.
Some brokers said that on an underlying basis, earnings
just missed estimates, while others highlighted the risky
outlook for the global economy.
(Editing by Dominic Evans)