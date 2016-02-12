* FTSE 100 up 1.6 pct
* Banks recover after rout
* Miners, oil stocks also rebound
* Rolls-Royce reiterates outlook, shares surge
By Kit Rees
LONDON, Feb 12 UK shares rose on Friday as bank
stocks and shares in commodities-related companies recovered
following a slump in the previous session, while Rolls-Royce
also jumped after a well-received update.
Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 1.6
percent at 5,626.70 points by 0914 GMT, having fallen to its
lowest point since late 2012 in the previous session.
Banks were among the top sectoral gainers, with the FTSE 350
Banks index rebounding from a seven-year low to
trade up 3 percent, led by a 7.1 percent rise in Standard
Chartered and a 4.7 percent gain in Barclays.
The banking sector has come under pressure this week
following concerns about the industry's profitability in a
low-growth, low-interest rate environment, yet positive results
from Germany's Commerzbank gave a lift to banks across
Europe.
"(Banks have had) a lot of pressure on them to increase
their lending through all the quantitative easing cash that's
coming their way and the negative rates that we've seen begin to
materialise in central banks," Alastair McCaig, market analyst
at IG, said.
Mining stocks also gained, with the FTSE 350 Mining index
rising 4.9 percent. Shares in Anglo American
, BHP Billiton, Glencore, Rio Tinto
and Antofagasta <ANTO.l rose between 4.6 and 10.4
percent, with investors citing a slight uptick in base metals
prices.
Oil prices jumped higher following comments by the energy
minister of OPEC-member United Arab Emirates which sparked hopes
of a coordinated production cut, lifting investor sentiment
towards the sector.
The FTSE 350 Oil & Gas index rallied 3 percent,
with oil heavyweights Royal Dutch Shell and BP
adding over 13 points to the index.
The top gainer on the blue-chip index, however, was aircraft
engine-maker Rolls-Royce, which surged more than 14 percent
after a positive update in which it left its 2016 guidance
unchanged.
A slowdown in demand for some of its engines has hit the
company, causing its full-year profit to slide 16 percent. The
company, which issued three profit warnings last year, halved
its dividend, but investors cheered the move to strengthen its
finances.
The stock is set for its biggest daily gain since November
2008.
"Investors breathed a sigh of relief that the group did not
issue a further profit warning and that it only cut its dividend
whereas many feared it might be scrapped," Russ Mould,
investment director at AJ Bell, said in a note.
On current trends the FTSE 100, down more than 10 percent so
far this year and around 7.5 percent this month, is set for its
biggest monthly loss since February 2009.
(Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Jon Boyle)