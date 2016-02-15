* FTSE 100 up 1.7 pct
* Reckitt surges higher after results
* HSBC, Prudential, StanChart up as HK market rallies
* FTSE still down 7 pct since start of 2016
LONDON, Feb 15 Britain's top equity index rose
on Monday, extending its climb away from three-year lows reached
earlier this month, helped by a surge in Reckitt Benckiser
.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up by 1.7 percent
at 5,801.40 points in early session trading.
Consumer goods group Reckitt rose 5 percent, making it the
best-performing FTSE 100 stock in percentage terms.
Reckitt posted stronger-than-expected full-year sales on
Monday, helped by its focus on faster-growing consumer health
products.
"These were a phenomenal set of results," said Bernstein
analyst Andrew Wood. "RB blew away consensus on every major
metric."
HSBC also advanced 1 percent. HSBC, Prudential Plc
and Standard Chartered benefited from a rise in shares
in Hong Kong, where they have major operations. HSBC also said
it would keep its business headquarters in Britain.
The FTSE still remains down by 7 percent since the start of
2016 and some 20 percent below a record high reached in April
2015, in spite of a rebound over the last two sessions.
World stock markets have been hit since the start of 2016 by
signs of a slowdown in China, the world's second-biggest economy
and a major consumer of oil and metals.
Data on Monday showed that China's January trade performance
came in worse-than-expected as tepid demand persisted both at
home and abroad, raising expectations of further government
measures to arrest the slowdown and to quell market jitters.
Some traders remained cautious over the FTSE's near-term
outlook, given the weak, underlying economic backdrop.
"The FTSE 100 remains under intense pressure and when risk
aversion sweeps across the board, previous gains may be
relinquished as investors discard riskier assets for safe haven
investments," said FXTM research analyst Lukman Otunuga.
(Additional reporting by Martinne Geller; Reporting by Sudip
Kar-Gupta, editing by Tom Miles)