* FTSE 100 up 1.7 pct
* Reckitt surges after results
* HSBC, Prudential, StanChart up as Hong Kong rallies
* FTSE still down 7 pct since start of 2016
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Feb 15 Britain's top equity index rose
on Monday, extending its recovery from the three-year lows it
reached earlier this month, helped by a surge in Reckitt
Benckiser.
The FTSE 100 index was up by 2.1 percent at 5,829.88
points by 1130 GMT. Consumer goods group Reckitt rose 6.2
percent, one of the biggest gains on the FTSE 100.
Reckitt posted stronger-than-expected full-year sales,
helped by its focus on faster-growing consumer health products
.
"These were a phenomenal set of results," said Bernstein
analyst Andrew Wood. "RB blew away consensus on every major
metric."
HSBC also advanced 1 percent. HSBC, Prudential Plc
and Standard Chartered benefited from a rise in shares
in Hong Kong, where they have major operations. HSBC also said
it would keep its business headquarters in Britain
.
The FTSE still remains down by 7 percent since the start of
2016 and some 20 percent below a record high reached in April
2015, in spite of a rebound over the last two sessions.
World stock markets have been hit since the start of 2016 by
signs of a slowdown in China, the world's second-biggest
economy. China reported on Monday its January trade performance
came in worse than expected as tepid demand persisted
.
However, some traders took reassurance from comments by
China's central bank governor that there was no basis for a
continued depreciation in the yuan. Declines in the currency had
rocked global markets last month and last August.
"The trade numbers are particularly disappointing, as we had
started to see some recovery and we expected it to continue on
the basis of the CNY's depreciation," said Guy Foster, head of
research at Brewin Dolphin.
"Nevertheless, markets are in good spirit, partly because of
reassuring comments from the PBoC that the depreciation may have
largely run its course."
Only four FTSE 100 stocks were in negative territory. Two of
those were precious metals mining companies Randgold and
Fresnillo, as gold fell more than 2 percent. The
rebound in stocks suggested more appetite for risk, pulling gold
prices down from last week's one-year high.
