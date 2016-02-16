* FTSE 100 up 0.6 pct

By Kit Rees and Alistair Smout

LONDON, Feb 16 Britain's top share index rose in choppy trade on Tuesday, with oil shares largely holding on to gains after signs that oil producers were cooperating over supply, even though they did not deliver a production cut.

The energy sector contributed around 15 points to the FTSE 100, which was up 0.7 percent at 5,862.63 points by 1207 GMT.

However, oil shares as well as the index as a whole cut gains along with the price of Brent crude after a meeting of oil ministers from Saudi Arabia, Russia, Qatar and Venezuela produced only the promise of a freeze, not a cut, in supply.

"All they've agreed to is not increasing output, and that doesn't include Iran," said Alastair McCaig, market analyst at IG.

Investors remained unconvinced as the deal to freeze output levels was contingent on other producers joining in. Azerbaijan has already said it has no plans to freeze its oil production, and Iran is also an obstacle.

"People are hopeful when they hear this talk of output freezes, but it's already now looking as if that's not going to happen," said Augustin Eden, research analyst at Accendo Markets.

BP was up 2.4 percent, having been as much as 4.6 percent higher, while Royal Dutch Shell rose 2.1 percent.

Goldman reinstated coverage of Shell, following its merger with BG, with a "buy" rating, and estimated that Brent would recover to $62 a barrel by 2017.

Miners, however, also gave away stronger early gains, with the rally in the sector undermined by volatility in Anglo American after results. It was down 5.6 percent, having gained as much as 7.7 percent in early deals, after delivering results that beat consensus estimates, adding that it would sell its iron ore unit.

The stock has rallied over 80 percent since late January, and many analysts said the underlying performance was not impressive, even if it was ahead of expectations.

BHP Billiton, Glencore and Rio Tinto all fell between 1.2 percent to 1.4 percent.

The biggest loser on the index was Standard Chartered, slumping over 7 percent after two brokers cut their rating on the stock, citing other bank options that offer greater certainty.

The FTSE 100 was up for its third straight session. It has not strung together three straight days of gains so far this year, with the first weeks of 2016 characterised by volatility over global growth, commodity prices and banking stocks.