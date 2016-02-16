* FTSE 100 up 0.4 pct
* Oil producers agree to freeze, not cut, production
* Index sees choppy trade but energy shares contribute to
gains
* Anglo American volatile after results
(Adds detail, updates prices)
By Kit Rees and Alistair Smout
LONDON, Feb 16 Britain's top share index rose in
choppy trade on Tuesday, with oil shares holding on to gains
after signs that oil producers were cooperating over supply,
even though they did not deliver a production cut.
The energy sector contributed around 9 points to the FTSE
100, which was up 0.4 percent at 5,848.97 points by 1448
GMT.
However, oil shares as well as the index as a whole gave up
some gains along with the price of Brent crude after a meeting
of oil ministers from Saudi Arabia, Russia, Qatar and Venezuela
produced only the promise of a freeze, not a cut, in supply.
"All they've agreed to is not increasing output, and that
doesn't include Iran," said Alastair McCaig, market analyst at
IG.
Investors remained unconvinced as the deal to freeze output
levels was contingent on other producers joining in. Azerbaijan
has already said it has no plans to freeze its oil production,
and Iran is also an obstacle.
"People are hopeful when they hear this talk of output
freezes, but it's already now looking as if that's not going to
happen," said Augustin Eden, research analyst at Accendo
Markets.
BP was up 1.6 percent, having been as much as 4.6
percent higher, while Royal Dutch Shell rose 1 percent.
Goldman reinstated coverage of Shell, following its merger
with BG, with a "buy" rating, and estimated that Brent would
recover to $62 a barrel by 2017.
Miners pared earlier losses as the price of copper advanced
following positive yuan loan data from China which suggested
that Beijing is keeping monetary policy loose to counter a
protracted economic slowdown.
Anglo American was down 1.8 percent, having gained as much
as 7.7 percent in early deals, after delivering results that
beat consensus estimates, adding that it would sell its iron ore
unit.
The stock has rallied over 80 percent since late January,
and many analysts said the underlying performance was not
impressive, even if it was ahead of expectations.
The biggest loser on the index was Standard Chartered,
slumping 6 percent after two brokers cut their rating on the
stock, citing other bank options that offer greater certainty.
The FTSE 100 was up for its third straight session. It has
not strung together three straight days of gains so far this
year, with the first weeks of 2016 characterised by volatility
over global growth, commodity prices and banking stocks.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Tom Miles and
Katharine Houreld)