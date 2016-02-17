* FTSE 100 up 1 percent
* Glencore gains after refinancing debt
* Anglo benefits from broker comment post-results
* AstraZeneca sees new drug designated by FDA
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Feb 17 Britain's top share index rose on
Wednesday, rallying for a fourth straight session as appetite
for laggards in the mining sector continued to build.
The FTSE 100 was up 56.22 points, or 1 percent, at
5,918.39 by 0909 GMT, taking gains over the last four sessions
to nearly 7 percent.
Much of the rise has been due to strength in the mining
sector, which is up 30 percent since mid-January,
when it hit 12-1/2 year lows.
Commodities and mining firm Glencore was up 6.8
percent, touching its highest level since November, although the
volatile stock has lost around two-thirds of its value since
May.
Traders said the firm's early refinancing of some of its
debt was supporting the stock on Wednesday. The debt had been
under close watch as falling commodity prices put a strain on
balance sheets.
"One of the main reasons for the relative underperformance
in the mining sector and Glen was due to high debt levels and
risks of more credit downgrades," Atif Latif, director at
Guardian Stockbrokers, said.
"We are pleased to see this news allowing some de-risking on
the share price as balance sheet concerns have eased."
Anglo American rose 3 percent, extending a rise from
the previous session, which saw the stock finish 1.3 percent
higher following volatile trade in the stock in light of its
results.
Deutsche Bank raised its target price on the stock, saying
that the plan to sell certain assets was "designed to navigate
Anglo to a more manageable gearing level."
"We could not have asked for a bigger or more detailed plan,
but now we move to timely execution," analysts at Deutsche Bank
said in a note.
Retailer Sainsbury rose 2.9 percent, also
benefiting from a target price upgrade. Exane BNP Paribas lifted
the grocer to "outperform" from "neutral", saying that the
market under appreciated the potential benefits from its
recently agreed deal to buy Home Retail.
AstraZeneca rose 1.1 percent after the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration granted breakthrough therapy designation to
its biggest new drug hope durvalumab as a treatment for bladder
cancer.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Andrew Heavens)