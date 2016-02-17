* FTSE 100 up 1.6 percent
* Glencore soars after refinancing debt
* Anglo benefits from broker comment post-results
* AstraZeneca sees new drug designated by FDA
By Kit Rees and Alistair Smout
LONDON, Feb 17 Britain's top share index rallied
for a fourth straight session on Wednesday as appetite for
underperformers in the mining sector continued to build, led by
a surge in miner Glencore.
The FTSE 100 was up 1.6 percent at 5,957.12 points
by 1120 GMT, taking gains over the last four sessions to more
than 7 percent.
Commodities and mining firm Glencore jumped over 10
percent, touching its highest level since November, although the
volatile stock has lost around two-thirds of its value since
May.
Traders said the firm's early refinancing of some of its
debt was supporting the stock. The debt had been under close
watch as falling commodity prices put a strain on balance
sheets.
"One of the main reasons for the relative underperformance
in the mining sector and Glencore was due to high debt levels
and risks of more credit downgrades," Atif Latif, director at
Guardian Stockbrokers, said.
"We are pleased to see this news allowing some de-risking on
the share price as balance sheet concerns have eased."
Anglo American rose 7.4 percent, extending a rise
from the previous session, which saw the stock finish 1.3
percent higher following volatile trade in the stock in light of
its results.
Deutsche Bank raised its target price on the stock, saying
that the plan to sell certain assets was "designed to navigate
Anglo to a more manageable gearing level."
"We could not have asked for a bigger or more detailed plan,
but now we move to timely execution," analysts at Deutsche Bank
said in a note.
The UK mining sector is up around 34 percent
since mid-January, when it hit 12-1/2 year lows.
Retailer Sainsbury rose 3.6 percent, also
benefiting from a target price upgrade. Exane BNP Paribas lifted
the grocer to "outperform" from "neutral", saying that the
market under appreciated the potential benefits from its
recently agreed deal to buy Home Retail.
AstraZeneca rose 1.3 percent after the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration granted breakthrough therapy designation to
its biggest new drug hope durvalumab as a treatment for bladder
cancer.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Jon Boyle)