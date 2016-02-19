* FTSE 100 up 0.2 pct
* Index set for biggest weekly gain since Oct 2015
* Coca-Cola HBC, Standard Life post strong results
* Banks stage recovery
By Kit Rees
LONDON, Feb 19 UK shares were set for their best
week since October 2015 with sentiment lifted by positive
company results for Coca-Cola HBC and Standard Life
, plus a rebound in the battered banking sector.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.2 percent to
5,981.30 points by 0933 GMT, outperforming the broader European
market.
"We've (had) a very strong rally, a fair bit of
short-covering no doubt ... However, now the market is looking
to consolidate and regain some form of direction from here,"
Dafydd Davies, partner at Charles Hanover Investments, said.
Shares in soft drink bottling company Coca-Cola HBC
jumped 2.7 percent after reporting a profit lift following a
return to growth for the first time in five years in its
established markets, with good performances in Italy and Greece.
Likewise a strong set of results from insurer and asset
manager Standard Life helped hoist its shares by 1.5
percent after it posted an above-forecast pre-tax operating
profit of 665 million pounds ($952.01 million) for 2015.
Among mid-caps engineering company Essentra, a
supplier of specialty plastic and packaging components, surged
over 11 percent after posting strong full year results.
Its like-for-like full year revenue rose 5 percent,
excluding unit pipe protection technologies, which have exposure
to oil and gas, and its sales surpassed the 1 billion sterling
mark for the first time ever.
A rebound in banking shares also helped boost UK shares. The
FTSE 350 Banks index rose 0.7 percent, setting the
stage for its biggest weekly gain of 2016 so far following a
brutal sell-off earlier in February on concerns over the impact
of negative interest rates on banks.
"Last week, the spike in the credit default swaps on
Deutsche Bank raised significant concerns of a credit
crunch Round Two-type scenario," said Charles Hanover
Investments' Davies. He added that the ECB saying on Monday it
was ready to ease policy further had reassured investors.
(Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Mark Heinrich)