By Kit Rees
LONDON, Feb 23 Britain's top equity index fell
on Tuesday, as slumps in banking group Standard Chartered
and miner BHP Billiton offset a surge in London
Stock Exchange Group on merger talks.
LSE stock soared 13.7 percent, its biggest daily gain since
November 2008, after confirming it was in talks to potentially
merge with Deutsche Boerse.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 1.3 percent
at 5,962.31 points, retreating from the previous session's 1.5
percent rise.
Standard Chartered was the biggest declining FTSE 100 stock
in percentage terms, dropping 6.7 percent after the
emerging-markets focused bank posted an 84 percent fall in
annual profits.
Standard Chartered blamed tumbling commodity prices, hit by
a slowdown at top commodities consumer China, and rising loan
impairments for its weak earnings.
"It's a horrendous headline number out on StanChart. I'd
still be a seller of any rallies on the stock because I am
concerned about their exposure to China," said Beaufort
Securities' sales trader Basil Petrides.
An underwhelming set of results for engineer GKN
sent its shares down 6.5 percent, after it reported a broadly
flat annual profit.
BHP Billiton also fell 6.1 percent after the company slashed
its interim dividend by 75 percent, abandoning a long-held
policy of steady or higher payouts as it braces for a
longer-than-expected commodities downturn.
Miners were further hit by weaker metals prices, while lower
oil prices pushed down shares of BP and Royal Dutch Shell
after Iran's oil minister dubbed a proposal to
coordinate a production freeze as "laughable" and Saudi Oil
Minister Ali Al-Naimi ruled out any production cuts.
Concerns about a weakening global economy have affected oil
and metals prices since the start of 2016 and hit world stock
markets, with the FTSE down 4.5 percent in 2016 and down around
16 percent from a record high reached in April 2015.
"Although European and American equities may continue to
enjoy short-term gains, the factors which have left global
stocks heavily depressed remain intact," said FXTM research
analyst Lukman Otunuga.
However, robust results boosted housebuilder Persimmon
and subprime lender Provident Financial, a
newcomer to the index, rising 2.8 percent and 2.1 percent
respectively.
