* FTSE 100 down 0.9 pct
* No concrete measures from G20
* Banking stocks fall on downgrades
* Morrisons rallies after Amazon deal
By Kit Rees
LONDON, Feb 29 UK equities retreated on Monday
after a weekend G20 meeting ended with no new plan to spur
global growth, pulling down shares in Asia-exposed banking
stocks, though investors cheered supermarket Morrison's
deal with Amazon.
The world's top economies failed to come up with a plan on
Saturday for specific coordinated stimulus spending to boost
activity, as some investors had been hoping after markets
nosedived at the start of 2016.
Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.9
percent at 6,038.82 points by 0944 GMT, broadly in line with
European markets.
Banks were the top sectoral fallers on the index, following
a smattering of price target cuts which hit shares in
Asian-facing banks Standard Chartered and HSBC
, which fell 4.4 percent and 3.2 percent respectively.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded its outlook for
Standard Chartered on Friday, while investment management
company Bernstein cut its price target on the stock on Monday.
Bernstein also cut its price target on HSBC and
downgraded the stock to 'underperform'.
"There's a lot of uncertainty surrounding banks,
particularly those with Asian exposure at the moment and any
ability to recover - any possibility, in the near-term -
severely in doubt," Brenda Kelly, head analyst at London Capital
Group, said.
The risk-off sentiment sent investors to seek refuge in
gold, with shares in precious metals miners Randgold Resources
and Fresnillo rallying 3.4 percent and 1.8
percent respectively.
In the retail sector, investors cheered mid-cap Morrisons'
supply deal with e-commerce company Amazon, with shares in the
British grocer rallying 3.8 percent and approaching one-year
highs.
"This is good news for the UK's 4th biggest supermarket as
it aims to boost volumes, increase the reach of its brand and
implement further self-help in an industry still struggling from
fundamental change," Mike van Dulken, head of research at
Accendo Markets, said in a note.
Morrisons said the deal would allow Amazon Prime Now and
Amazon Pantry customers access to Morrisons' ambient, fresh and
frozen products in the coming months.
Morrisons, which has a supply deal with retailer Ocado
, said it has reached agreement in principle with Ocado
to grow Morrisons.com. Shares in Ocado fell 7.4 percent.
Blue-chip Tesco was down 3.3 percent after it
played down a newspaper report on Saturday that it was
considering cutting 39,000 store staff over the next three
years.
The FTSE 100 is down 3.4 percent this year.
(Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Janet Lawrence)