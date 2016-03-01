* FTSE 100 up 0.5 pct

By Kit Rees

LONDON, March 1 UK shares rose on Tuesday, led by news of a potential counterbid that boosted London Stock Exchange Group, offsetting declines in Barclays and Ashtead following disappointing results.

Shares in London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) hit all-time highs, trading up 7.4 percent after Intercontinental Exchange Inc said it was considering a counter-offer for the operator, which is already in merger talks with Deutsche Boerse .

"With ICE now also being interested, it looks ... more likely for a deal to be done," Dafydd Davies, partner at Charles Hanover Investments, said.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.5 percent to 6,126.51 points by 0953 GMT, broadly in line with the wider European market.

Mining companies rallied after Chinese data showing a slowdown in factory activity last month boosted hopes that Beijing would scale up economic stimulus measures.

Anglo American, Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton and Antofagasta all gained between 0.4 percent and 3.7 percent.

Also among top risers, Direct Line Insurance Group rose 2.9 percent after it reported an above-forecast 2015 operating profit thanks to reduced costs and improved customer retention.

Among fallers, Barclays slid over 9 percent after reporting a 2 percent fall in full year pretax profit, below expectations.

The company also said that it planned to sell its 62 percent stake in Barclays Africa Group to focus on its two main sibling divisions, Barclays UK and Barclays Corporate and International.

"Cleaning is very much still in progress at Barclays, as the group seeks to focus its business around its core strengths and mop up the grisly legacy bits that are still weighing the bank down," Laith Khalaf, senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said in a note.

Shares in equipment rentals company Ashtead plunged over 18 percent, set for their biggest daily loss since May 2009 after third-quarter results, with investors citing caution regarding the company's outlook and Barclays cutting its target price on the stock. (Reporting by Kit Rees; editing by John Stonestreet)