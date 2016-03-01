* FTSE 100 up 0.5 pct
* LSEG soars on potential counter bid
* Miners up on Chinese stimulus hopes
* Barclays tumbles on profit miss
By Kit Rees
LONDON, March 1 UK shares rose on Tuesday, led
by news of a potential counterbid that boosted London Stock
Exchange Group, offsetting declines in Barclays
and Ashtead following disappointing results.
Shares in London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) hit all-time
highs, trading up 7.4 percent after Intercontinental Exchange
Inc said it was considering a counter-offer for the
operator, which is already in merger talks with Deutsche Boerse
.
"With ICE now also being interested, it looks ... more
likely for a deal to be done," Dafydd Davies, partner at Charles
Hanover Investments, said.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.5 percent to
6,126.51 points by 0953 GMT, broadly in line with the wider
European market.
Mining companies rallied after Chinese data showing a
slowdown in factory activity last month boosted hopes that
Beijing would scale up economic stimulus measures.
Anglo American, Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton
and Antofagasta all gained between 0.4 percent
and 3.7 percent.
Also among top risers, Direct Line Insurance Group
rose 2.9 percent after it reported an above-forecast 2015
operating profit thanks to reduced costs and improved customer
retention.
Among fallers, Barclays slid over 9 percent after reporting
a 2 percent fall in full year pretax profit, below expectations.
The company also said that it planned to sell its 62 percent
stake in Barclays Africa Group to focus on its two main sibling
divisions, Barclays UK and Barclays Corporate and International.
"Cleaning is very much still in progress at Barclays, as the
group seeks to focus its business around its core strengths and
mop up the grisly legacy bits that are still weighing the bank
down," Laith Khalaf, senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said
in a note.
Shares in equipment rentals company Ashtead plunged over 18
percent, set for their biggest daily loss since May 2009 after
third-quarter results, with investors citing caution regarding
the company's outlook and Barclays cutting its target price on
the stock.
(Reporting by Kit Rees; editing by John Stonestreet)