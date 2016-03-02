* FTSE 100 up 0.2 pct
* Miners, banks rally
* ITV falls on outlook
* Virgin Money surges on profit jump
By Kit Rees
LONDON, March 2 British shares advanced on
Wednesday, led higher by mining and banking stocks that were
buoyed by signs of a recovery in the Chinese economy, the
world's second largest.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.2 percent at
6,163.03 points by 0958 GMT, broadly in line with the wider
European market.
"After having such a ropey start to the beginning of the
year ... I guess FTSE traders will ... start to look to try and
make positive tracks over the course of 2016," said Alastair
McCaig, market analyst at IG.
"I think (the FTSE has) performed well to date. There are a
lot of headwinds for the UK and Europe ahead, but we're going to
maybe have a period of calm before that."
Resources stocks were in focus, with the mining sector
set for its fourth session of straight gains as
metals prices rallied on signs of a recovery in the Chinese
property market following Beijing's announcment this week that
it would cut bank reserve requirements and make other structural
reforms.
Anglo American, Antofagasta, BHP Billiton
, Rio Tinto and Fresnillo all rallied
between 0.3 percent and 3.3 percent.
Miner Glencore rose 1.3 percent after a target
price upgrade from Bank of American Merrill Lynch.
Asia-facing stocks Standard Chartered and HSBC
also gained, rising 3.6 percent and 3 percent
respectively.
However, investors were disappointed by the outlook from
broadcaster ITV, which fell 2 percent despite beating
its full year results.
"It would appear that a drop in viewing numbers on its main
ITV channel has raised concerns that despite rising advertising
revenues the company is losing market share," Michael Hewson,
chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said in a note.
Product-testing firm Intertek dropped 3.9 percent
after reporting results, with analysts citing a non-cash
impairment charge against goodwill as weighing on the shares.
Among mid-caps, lender Virgin Money surged 7.9
percent after reporting a 53 percent jump in full-year
underlying pretax profit, helped by growth in its core
mortgages, savings and credit card businesses which outpaced the
market.
(Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Gareth Jones)