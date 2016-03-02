* FTSE 100 up 0.2 pct

* Miners, banks rally

* ITV falls on outlook

* Virgin Money surges on profit jump

By Kit Rees

LONDON, March 2 British shares advanced on Wednesday, led higher by mining and banking stocks that were buoyed by signs of a recovery in the Chinese economy, the world's second largest.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.2 percent at 6,163.03 points by 0958 GMT, broadly in line with the wider European market.

"After having such a ropey start to the beginning of the year ... I guess FTSE traders will ... start to look to try and make positive tracks over the course of 2016," said Alastair McCaig, market analyst at IG.

"I think (the FTSE has) performed well to date. There are a lot of headwinds for the UK and Europe ahead, but we're going to maybe have a period of calm before that."

Resources stocks were in focus, with the mining sector set for its fourth session of straight gains as metals prices rallied on signs of a recovery in the Chinese property market following Beijing's announcment this week that it would cut bank reserve requirements and make other structural reforms.

Anglo American, Antofagasta, BHP Billiton , Rio Tinto and Fresnillo all rallied between 0.3 percent and 3.3 percent.

Miner Glencore rose 1.3 percent after a target price upgrade from Bank of American Merrill Lynch.

Asia-facing stocks Standard Chartered and HSBC also gained, rising 3.6 percent and 3 percent respectively.

However, investors were disappointed by the outlook from broadcaster ITV, which fell 2 percent despite beating its full year results.

"It would appear that a drop in viewing numbers on its main ITV channel has raised concerns that despite rising advertising revenues the company is losing market share," Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said in a note.

Product-testing firm Intertek dropped 3.9 percent after reporting results, with analysts citing a non-cash impairment charge against goodwill as weighing on the shares.

Among mid-caps, lender Virgin Money surged 7.9 percent after reporting a 53 percent jump in full-year underlying pretax profit, helped by growth in its core mortgages, savings and credit card businesses which outpaced the market. (Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Gareth Jones)