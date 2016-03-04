* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index gains 0.5 pct

* UK mining index hits four-month high

* Whitbread drops as brokers cut target price

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, March 4 Britain's mining index climbed to a four-month high on Friday, with a rally in prices of major industrial metals boosting shares in companies such as Glencore , Anglo American and BHP Billiton.

The sector derived strength from metals prices, with copper staying on track for its biggest weekly advance in about six months on signs of an end to the slide in oil prices. Prospects of a stronger U.S. economy also fuelled investor appetite for metals.

Shares in Glencore, Anglo American, BHP Billiton, Antofagasta and Rio Tinto rose 2.7 to 5.3 percent, helping the UK mining index to gain nearly 4 percent on Friday and taking this year's gains to 25 percent.

"Miners are having a great run as some investors believe that stronger metals prices may change the fate of the basic resources sector," Jawaid Afsar, senior trader at Securequity, said. "However, the sector remains vulnerable in the near-term as the recent rally may prompt some people to book profits."

Miners helped Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index to gain 0.5 percent and outperform the wider European stock market. The UK stock index has surged 12 percent since hitting a multi-year low last month.

Shares in budget airline easyJet rose 3 percent after saying the number of passengers in February advanced 9.8 percent.

On the downside, Whitbread fell 2.6 percent as leading investment banks and brokers including Barclays, HSBC, Societe Generale, Credit Suisse and Kepler Cheuvreux cut their target prices for the stock.

Investors will focus on U.S. employment data due at 1330 GMT. U.S. employers likely stepped up hiring in February, in a sign of labour market strength that could further ease fears the economy is heading into recession.

"Whilst a stronger than expected number indicating a very healthy job market is unlikely to spark the Fed into action any time soon, traders will consider this as an indication that the U.S. economy is likely to remain healthy and continues to expand in 2016," Markus Huber, trader at City of London Markets, said.

"Once today's data is out of the way, main focus will switch over to next week's ECB meeting with expectations of major new measures to stimulate growth and combat low inflation still growing." (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Keith Weir)