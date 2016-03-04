* FTSE 100 index gains 0.7 pct
* Mining stocks track metal prices higher
* Schroders falls on a broker downgrade
(Adds detail, updates prices)
By Atul Prakash and Kit Rees
LONDON, March 4 Britain's mining index climbed
to a four-month high on Friday, boosted by a rally in the prices
of major industrial metals.
Glencore, Anglo American, BHP Billiton
, Antofagasta and Rio Tinto rose by 3.2
to 5.7 percent, helping the index to climb 3.9
percent and taking 2016 gains to around 26 percent.
Copper was headed for its biggest weekly advance in about
six months, amid optimism about demand and cuts in output
.
"Miners are having a great run as some investors believe
that stronger metals prices may change the fate of the basic
resources sector," Securequity senior trader, Jawaid Afsar,
said. "However, the sector remains vulnerable in the near-term
as the recent rally may prompt some people to book profits."
The advance by mining shares helped the FTSE 100
gain 0.7 percent, rising to 6,170.09 points by 1417 GMT, in line
with the wider European market.
The index also benefitted from a surge in U.S. nonfarm
payrolls, a sign of labour market strength that could further
ease fears the economy was heading into recession.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 242,000 jobs last month and
the unemployment rate held at an eight-year low of 4.9 percent
even though more people joined the labour market.
Investors, however, were cautious about the data, citing
weaker earnings numbers as a cause for concern.
"It's all well and good jobs increasing on an almost
month-on-month basis, but if hourly earnings aren't going up,
and if ... the unemployment rate is fairly steady, then I don't
think there's too much scope for the Federal Reserve to be able
to hike interest rates in the near-term," said Manoj Ladwa, head
of trading at TJM Partners.
The UK stock index has surged about 12 percent since
hitting a multi-year low last month. It is now set for its third
week of straight gains for the first time in 2016.
Among the gains was budget airline easyJet, which
rose 3.9 percent after saying passenger numbers rose 9.8 percent
in February.
But asset manager Schroders was down 2.3 percent
after Citigroup downgraded it to "neutral" from "buy", citing
challenging markets and the company's comments on future
investment.
Builders' merchant Travis Perkins fell 2.9 percent
and Whitbread 1.6 percent. Leading investment banks and
brokers including Deutsche Bank, CitiGroup and Exane BNP Paribas
cut their price targets for the stocks.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Larry King)