* FTSE 100 index down 0.1 percent

* Hits one-month high before easing

* Alliance Trust gains on M&A news

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, May 31 Britain's top share index edged lower from an earlier one-month high on Tuesday, with mining companies losing ground after metals prices came under pressure from a rise in the dollar.

The UK mining index fell 0.8 percent as copper prices declined on a resurgent dollar following increasing expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike.

Copper prices remained on track for a more than 7 percent decline in May, the biggest monthly drop since November.

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard on Monday echoed remarks on Friday from U.S. central bank chief Janet Yellen that global markets appear to be "well-prepared" for a summer interest rate hike by the Fed, although he did not specify a date for the move. A stronger dollar makes commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Shares in BHP Billiton, Antofagasta and Rio Tinto fell 0.8 to 1.7 percent, dragging the blue-chip FTSE 100 index 0.1 percent lower to 6,266.54 points by 0831 GMT.

However, the commodity-heavy index touched a one-month high of 6,290.07 points earlier in the session. It has remained in positive territory this month and was headed for its fourth straight month of gains.

"The FTSE 100 is still in the midst of sideways consolidation, but with a welcome test of last week's 6,280 ceiling and a close venture to 6,300," said Augustin Eden, analyst at Accendo Markets, adding that a drop towards 6,240 would send a bearish signal for the index.

Among mid-caps, Alliance Trust rose 3.6 percent, the top FTSE mid-250 gainer, after RIT Capital Partners made an informal merger proposal for the investment firm. RIT confirmed talks saying a merger possibility was at "a very preliminary stage of consideration".

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)