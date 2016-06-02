(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index ticks lower
* National Grid, M&S down on ex-divs
* Wolseley falls on broker downgrades
LONDON, June 2 Britain's top share index edged
lower Thursday, with companies such as National Grid and
Marks & Spencer falling after trading without the
attraction of their latest dividend payouts and energy firms
tracking weaker oil prices.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.1 percent at
6,187.61 points by 1401 GMT, dragged down by a 3.9 percent and
2.5 percent fall in shares of National Grid and Marks & Spencer
respectively.
The FTSE is down nearly 1 percent so far in 2016, and some
13 percent below a record high reached in April 2015, with
concerns over a slowdown in China - the world's second-biggest
economy - having hit global stock markets.
The UK energy index fell 0.2 percent after oil
prices dropped more than 1 percent as the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries ended its meeting without any
apparent change in its crude production policy.
"There were high expectations that something positive was
going to come out of the OPEC meeting and it turned out that
there was no agreement again. As a result, energy stocks, which
traded higher earlier, surrendered gains," Jawaid Afsar, senior
trader at Securequity said.
"With crude oil trading towards the $50 mark, there is
little upside potential in the short term for energy stocks."
Some traders said they would use any move higher on the FTSE
to sell out and cash in profits, given uncertainty over the
Brexit vote this month on Britain's membership of the European
Union.
"I'd be looking to sell the rallies here," said Dafydd
Davies, partner at Charles Hanover Investments.
Concern about the June 23 referendum on Britain's EU
membership also led to British construction orders falling last
month for the first time in more than three years.
Shares in heating and plumbing supplies group Wolseley
fell 1 percent, following broker downgrades on the
stock, while the FTSE 350 Construction & Building Materials
Index fell 0.3 percent.
The UK market showed little reaction to the European Central
Bank's move to keep interest rates on hold, as expected. The ECB
raised growth and inflation forecasts for the euro zone only
modestly, by less than some had hoped.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toby
Chopra)