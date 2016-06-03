* FTSE 100 up 1 percent
* Oil majors lead index higher
* U.S. jobs watched for Fed clues
* Marks & Spencer falls on downgrade
LONDON, June 3 Britain's top share index rallied
on Friday as commodity-related stocks rebounded, with investors
focused on a U.S. jobs report due later in the day.
Energy shares gained 1.8 percent and mining
shares 1.6 percent as oil and copper prices rose.
Brent crude climbed above $50 a barrel to near seven-month
highs, despite an OPEC meeting that produced no agreement on a
supply ceiling. Investors took heart from Saudi Arabia's pledge
not to flood the market and from a decline in U.S. crude supply
.
Oil majors BP and Shell were up 2.4 percent
and 1.4 percent respectively.
"The perkiness of its commodity sector (is) the main driver
of growth this Friday... despite another display of OPEC's
ineffectiveness on Thursday," Connor Campbell, financial analyst
at Spreadex, said in a note.
Britain's FTSE 100 was up 60.51 points, or 1
percent, at 6,246.12 by 1056 GMT, set for its biggest gain in
more than a week. The rise took it through several
moving-average levels, which traders said signalled technical
strength.
"The FTSE is gathering positive momentum after having broken
the 200-hour moving average on the upside at the open," said
Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a market analyst at London Capital Group.
Traders were focussed on the U.S. non-farm payrolls report,
due at 1230 GMT. Expectations are that 164,000 jobs were added
in May, which may be enough to confirm a tightening labour
market and push the Federal Reserve closer to raising interest
rates soon.
Financial markets see a small chance of a rate increase at
the Fed's June 14-15 policy meeting but are pricing in roughly a
59 percent probability at the July gathering.
UK housebuilders were the biggest losers, with Barratt
Developments, Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon
all down 0.5 to 1.2 percent. Analysts cited ongoing
concern about Britain's referendum on whether to leave the
European Union.
Marks & Spencer retreated 0.3 percent after JPMorgan
cut the retailer to "underweight" from "neutral".
