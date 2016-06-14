(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development. See the bottom of the report for more
details)
* FTSE 100 down for fourth day in a row
* Polls shows "Out" campaign lead widens in Brexit battle
* The Sun newspaper also backs Brexit
* Ashtead Group rises on results
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, June 14 Britain's top share index fell
for the fourth straight session on Tuesday after polls showed
the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union had widened
its lead ahead of next week's vote.
The FTSE 100 index was down by 1.6 percent at
5,951.39 points going into the close of trading, its lowest
level in nearly four months. The index also fell below the 6,000
point mark for the first time since February.
A poll from TNS on Tuesday said the campaign for Britain to
leave the European Union, or Brexit, had a "significant lead"
over supporters of remaining in the bloc. The referendum will be
held on June 23.
Britain's biggest selling daily newspaper, The Sun, also
came out on Tuesday and urged its readers to vote in favour of
leaving the EU.
"There is little enthusiasm to buy UK stocks before the
referendum, and sentiment has been further dampened after The
Sun backed the 'Leave' camp," said London Capital Group analyst
Ipek Ozkardeskaya.
Economists have warned that leaving the EU would hit the
British economy. That possibility has hit sterling in
recent months and the FTSE has now started to track the general
weakness in the pound.
While a weaker sterling can benefit the FTSE's international
companies, it could also impact domestic consumer confidence in
Britain.
"Domestic facing stocks, such as the housebuilders, look
among those most at risk," said Dafydd Davies, partner at
Charles Hanover Investments.
However, industrial equipment company Ashtead Group
outperformed to rise 4.5 percent after a strong set of results
and an announcement of a share buyback plan.
"This is a value stock worth investing in," said Gary
Paulin, head of global equities at Northern Trust Securities,
commenting on Ashtead.
ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format
from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will
include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service,
Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and
market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will
continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to
provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.
If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this,
please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.
Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA.
(Additional reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Susan Fenton)