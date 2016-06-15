(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report for more details)

* FTSE 100 up 0.8 pct, snaps losing streak

* Berkeley leads housebuilders lower

* Jimmy Choo soars on update

* Aveva slumps after deal talks end

By Kit Rees

LONDON, June 15 British shares rose on Wednesday, coming off four straight sessions of losses as investors remained focused on a looming European Union membership vote.

Shares in housebuilder Berkeley slipped 2 percent, dragging its competitors lower, after the firm reported a 20 percent drop in reservations of new homes at the start of the year.

Fellow housebuilders Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Developments were also down 1.1 percent and 0.7 percent respectively.

"The focus of the bears has so far been on concerns surrounding high end London, however an exit of Europe is likely to impact the wider UK housing market," analysts at Jefferies said in a note.

Betting odds from Betfair indicated that the implied probability of a British vote to stay in the European Union was 62 percent, having falling on Tuesday to around 55 percent.

Among the risers, mining stocks gained 2.4 percent after the price of copper gained ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting, at which it is expected to leave interest rates unchanged.

The FTSE 100 index was up 0.8 percent at 5,969.11 points by 0751 GMT, in line with the broader European market.

"A lot of the money seems to be going into the recent underperformers ... but getting closer and closer to the referendum, any upside could be fairly short-lived and we do anticipate a further increase in volatility over the next few days or so," Manoj Ladwa, head of trading at TJM Partners, said.

Outside of the blue chips, mid-cap Jimmy Choo soared over 15 percent following a well-received update.

"Today's Q1 update suggests that the Jimmy Choo brand is showing resilience in a difficult market," Tom Gadsby, analyst at Liberum, said in a note. Liberum upgraded their rating to "buy" from "hold" on the stock.

Software maker Aveva Group, however, slumped 14.3 percent after ending preliminary deal talks with Schneider Electric.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA. (Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Dominic Evans)