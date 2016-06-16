(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index down 0.6 percent
* Banking, mining shares among the biggest falls
* Randgold Resources tracks higher gold prices
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, June 16 Britain's top share index
slipped to its lowest level in nearly four months on Thursday
due to growing nervousness about next week's vote on UK
membership of the European Union.
Investors were also cautious after the Federal Reserve cut
its growth forecast and Fed Chair Janet Yellen acknowledged
Britain's possible EU exit would have consequences for economic
and financial conditions globally.
"Usually traders will push equity markets higher if the Fed
is going to stay on the dovish side, but today is not that day,"
Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at TF Global Markets, said.
"Brexit anxiety has its own flavour and it is very bitter."
Opinion polls have shown unexpectedly strong support for
Britain leaving the EU in the June 23 referendum, prompting
concerns about the impact on the bloc, the unity of the United
Kingdom and the wider impact on global financial markets.
A poll by Ipsos MORI on Thursday showed 53 percent of
Britons would vote to leave.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.6 percent to
5,932.15 points by 0821 GMT after falling to 5,907.63, its
lowest since late February.
Cyclical stocks were the worst hit, with the UK banking
index falling 1.5 percent to a two-month low.
Shares in Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays and
Lloyds fell between 2.0 and 2.5 percent.
Mining stocks also came under pressure, with Anglo American
and BHP Billiton both around 1.5 percent lower.
However, gold producer Randgold Resources rose 3.8
percent, the top gainer in the FTSE 100 index, after the
precious metal jumped to its highest in nearly two years on
wider economic uncertainty.
Among other movers, 3I Group, Mediclinic
International and Severn Trent fell 2.4 to 3.4
percent after their shares traded ex-dividend.
