(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
* FTSE 100 index rises 0.7 percent
* Miners track metals prices higher
* Tesco rises after sales update
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, June 23 Britain's top share index
climbed to trade near a two-week high on Thursday as Britons
started to cast their votes in a historic EU membership
referendum, with recent opinion polls showing the "Remain" camp
nudging ahead in the campaign.
Two opinion polls published late on Wednesday showed signs
of a last-minute rise in support for staying in the European
Union. Investors have mostly feared that a so-called Brexit
would damage the economy in Britain and possibly beyond.
"Overnight polls still suggest the result could be very
close although a late tilt towards Remain has helped bolster
bullish sentiment on the hope the status quo is maintained and
an uncertain outlook will not prevail," Mike van Dulken and
Augustin Eden at Accendo Markets, said.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.7 percent at
6,306.56 points by 0822 GMT after rising to its highest level
since June 7 in the previous session. The index was led higher
by a 1.8 percent rise in the UK mining index
following an increase in copper prices.
Shares in Glencore rose 3.1 percent, the top gainer
in the FTSE 100 index, while Anglo American, Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton were up 1.3 to 1.8 percent.
Tesco was up 1.7 percent after Britain's biggest
retailer reported a second successive quarter of UK underlying
sales growth, the first time it has done so in more than five
years, signalling its recovery is making steady progress.
"Tesco has maintained the positive momentum it picked up
around the beginning of this year, with sales continuing to rise
against a challenging retail backdrop," Laith Khalaf, senior
analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
"The elephant in the room is Amazon, which is currently
testing out a grocery delivery service for some customers in
London; if successful this represents a clear and present danger
to the health of UK supermarkets."
On the downside, United Utilities fell 2.9 percent,
the top decliner in the benchmark index, as its shares traded
without the attraction the latest dividend payouts. Compass
Group, Experian and Land Securities,
which also traded ex-dives, fell 0.2 to 0.5 percent.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)